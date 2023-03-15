Major Aberdeen road blocked due to single-vehicle collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vehicle has crashed on the A956 Cleanhill to Charleston road this morning causing queues of traffic.

The incident occurred before 7am on the northbound carriageway between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Charleston junction.

The road forms part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route that encircles the city.

Two fire crews were dispatched to the scene just after 7am and made the scene safe before leaving at 7.30am.

Both northbound lanes of the A956 remain blocked as well as one of the southbound lanes with heavy traffic is queuing in the area.

More to Follow.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️07:50#A956 – Charlestown A couple of collisions are blocking the carriageway in both directions on the #A956 between Charlestown and Cleanhill. Northbound: Currently closed ⛔️

Southbound: Lane Two (Of Two) is closed@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/KJUXtgClVb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 15, 2023