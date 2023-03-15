Could you be part of Aberdeen’s cruise ship meet-and-greet team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could you be part of Aberdeen’s cruise ship meet-and-greet team?

By Kelly Wilson
Cruise ships like the AIDAsol are now able to berth in Aberdeen due to increased capacity at the £400m South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Cruise ships like the AIDAsol are now able to berth in Aberdeen due to increased capacity at the £400m South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Tourism chiefs are looking for more people to join a meet-and-greet team to welcome visitors to Aberdeen.

A squad of volunteers will welcome passengers to the Granite City when they step off cruise ships docking at the new £400 million South Harbour throughout the year.

More than 25 ships are due to berth and VisitAberdeenshire is looking for more people to take up the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking.

‘Positive and friendly people’

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: ”First impressions really count, so we need positive, friendly people to help create long-lasting, positive impressions of the region so that they return again.”

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy is calling on people to join meet-and-greet team. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy is calling on people to join meet-and-greet team. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The first cruise liner to arrive in Aberdeen will be the 663ft AIDAaura, carrying 1,200 guests, on May 2.

The meet-and-greet team will be ambassadors for the area, sharing local knowledge and helpful information to enrich the visitor experience for those arriving in the city for business events or leisure purposes.

Mr Foy continued: “As cruise vessels begin to arrive, our volunteers will be on the quayside welcoming passengers and directing them to where they are going, whether they’re heading on a planned excursion or exploring the city.”

Boost to local economy

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5m boost during 2023.

It is thought many passengers will take advantage of coach trips taking them to visitor attractions in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cruise lines such as Carnival Group will take part in familiarisation visits this year.

How to apply

Volunteers should have availability throughout the week and weekends.

New recruits will be provided with a uniform and given training to enhance their local knowledge and customer service skills.

To apply, visit www.visitabdn.com/about-us/volunteers/ for more information and application forms.