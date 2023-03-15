Campaign launched after one in five Aberdonians surveyed reveal they lack confidence to use the bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Bus has launched a campaign after one in five Aberdonians revealed they avoid travelling on the bus due to a lack of confidence.

Around 22% of women and 17% of men reported having low confidence in a survey carried out by the company.

Only 31% reported being frequent bus users, while 41% stated they “virtually never” use the bus in Aberdeen.

To encourage potential passengers, First Bus has released three adverts with clear information and demonstrations on how to use the bus.

Videos titled How To Pay Like A Pro in Aberdeen!, How To Catch a Bus! and How To Get Off A Bus! have been released on YouTube.

Using tongue-in-cheek sports commentary to bring some fun to the mundane, the videos will also feature on platforms including Sky, STV and ITV.

Why do people lack bus confidence?

According to First Bus’s research, the three most common reasons for people lacking confidence on the bus are:

Not knowing which bus to get for their journey – 13%

Not knowing which ticket to ask for – 11%

Not knowing how much to pay – 11%

The data is shared as First Bus launches its new campaign to help those in doubt to overcome their worries and improve their confidence.

It was carried out by the polling company YouGov with 500 people in the AB postcode taking part.

Around 22% of those surveyed felt they would benefit from a basic guide on how to bus travel.

But of the non-bus users surveyed, 45% gave the reason that they prefer to travel by car.

Aberdeen City Council continues travelling in the bus direction

The campaign comes as Aberdeen City Council has stressed its commitment to providing greater bus capacity for the city.

This week, it announced 9.5 miles of new bus lanes were under consideration which could cost up to £35 million.

The city already makes extensive use of bus lanes and proposals for the future £150 million Aberdeen Rapid Transit system are designed to get more people out of their cars.

‘Keen to ensure the bus is first choice’

However, Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, wants to work on making sure taking the bus is the best option.

He said: “Bus is one of the cheapest and most environmentally friendly ways of getting around the city.

“We’re keen to ensure that everyone has the confidence to jump on board and use it as their first choice of transport.

“We understand that if you’ve not used a bus in years you might feel a little apprehensive to start.

“We’re proud of the ways in which we’ve upgraded our payment systems and on-board facilities – from tap and cap technology, to onboard charging and wi-fi – to make travelling with us easier and more comfortable than ever.”

This is not the only campaign the firm has launched recently to encourage people to use the bus.

Last week, First Bus launched a rap campaign advert to remind those under the age of 22 they can travel for free.