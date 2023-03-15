Thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop

By Lottie Hood
March 15, 2023, 8:20 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 8:35 pm
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop

The owner of an Aberdeenshire farm shop is appealing for the public’s help using the “power of Facebook” after shelves of baked goods were wiped by thieves.

Two males were spotted taking home-baked goods and jams from Hillside Farm Shop in Longmanhill near Macduff on Tuesday afternoon.

The shed-sized store works on the basis of an honesty box and sells farm eggs and local goods.

The shop acts on the basis of an honesty box. Image: Hillside Farm Shop.

However, two culprits were spotted on CCTV grabbing food items and pretending to put money in the box before driving off.

The owner of the shop, Lewis Morrison, has turned to Facebook and loyal customers to try and track down the thieves.

Drove off with £50 worth of products

Taking place around 4.15pm on Tuesday, Mr Morrison checked the shop’s CCTV when he noticed the low stock.

He said: “I was looking at the camera and seeing all the home bakes were gone and I thought that’s strange for that time of day.

“Then I looked back on the camera and about ten minutes before, there were two males in the shop just helping themselves to products.

“They basically stole about £50 worth of goods, so it’s not really a lot but it’s a lot to me.

“They basically took all of that, got in the car and that was them off.”

In CCTV footage shared online, one male is shown entering the store with his hood up rubbing his hands before starting to grab items off the shelves.

A second male shortly follows and proceeds to also help himself to goods.

He then pretends to drop money into the honesty box and write a note on the notepad left next to the tin. They are seen driving away in a red Audi.

Tips from Facebook appeal

Mr Morrison has contacted the police but said a few people had already given a few tips after the Facebook post was shared.

The 18-year-old said: “We just thought we’d put it on Facebook, the power of Facebook will hopefully find them. They’ve been a lot more helpful than the police have for sure.”

Starting the business last year to help “serve the public with local stuff”, Mr Morrison said the one year anniversary of the store is on Friday.

He added: “It’s been very good for the first year until yesterday.

Lewis Morrison said the honesty box has worked well up until this point. Image: Hillside Farm Shop

“It’s a bit disappointing, I’ve been quite lucky up until now.

“I’m putting my trust into the public to be honest and if people aren’t honest then there’s no point having this.

“I want people to be honest and hopefully show people that folk like that should be caught and hopefully get a punishment of some sort.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a theft of goods from a farmshop at Hillside, Longmanhill, Aberdeenshire at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, March 14.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

