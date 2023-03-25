Army veteran George gets ready to march along the Brave fashion catwalk – with the help of his dog Poppy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One week before George Annand’s cancer diagnosis, his life was changed in a far more positive way.

He got a puppy, working line cocker spaniel Poppy.

Her timely arrival undoubtedly helped him get through his diagnosis and treatment, with her endless energy ensuring he kept going with times got tough.

In December 2020, Mr Annand had a squamous cell carcinoma removed from his ear. They are most commonly caused by historical sun damage.

However the cancer spread and last February, the former Army man and firearm licensing officer went through a full neck dissection to take out a tumor and all his lymph nodes.

The “wonderful” Poppy was by his side through it all, and never let him “sit about” dwelling on his illness.

Best step forward

Now the 75-year-old is putting that spring in his step to good use – by taking part in Friends of Anchor’s annual Brave fashion show in May.

The all-male show, and its all-female equivalent Courage on the Catwalk, has raised more than £1.4 million to support cancer and haematology patients.

Mr Annand is the oldest model in the 24-strong line-up but is looking forward to helping others get the same support he received on his cancer journey.

The keen outdoorsman, who enjoys hillwalking, gardening and golfing, is also now a Friends of Anchor volunteer.

Deciding to help others face cancer

“When you first go for treatment you are scared”, Mr Annand, from Newburgh, said.

“It makes the world of difference to see those people with the Friends of Anchor red T-shirts on at the end of the corridor.

“It meant so much to see them every day.

“I just want to help others like they have helped me ”

As a volunteer, he is looking forward to chatting to others about their own cancer battles.

“I find it quite cathartic to chat about cancer”, the father-of-three added.

“Some men are very introverted and don’t want to talk about it. Those with prostate and testicular cancer in particular.”

‘He will be a star’

Mr Annand’s own six-week treatment involved using a state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine Ethos.

The £8 million machine is the only one in Scotland, and allows medics to precisely target the area needed for radiotherapy. It is especially useful to treat cancer in the head and neck.

The grandad-of-seven has now been given the all-clear and has been getting intermittent checks.

He has thrown himself into Brave rehearsals, but says it is apparent that some of the other model’s journeys have been “absolutely brutal”.

Mr Annand’s wife Julie, who also went through a cancer diagnosis in 2019, is looking forward to seeing her husband strut his stuff on the catwalk.

“He will be a star I am sure”, she said.

“He enjoys wearing a kilt. I am sure he will take it all in his stride.”

To find out more about Mr Annand’s journey or to donate to his appeal, visit his Just Giving page.

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 4 and 5. Tickets are on sale now on the Friends of Anchor website.