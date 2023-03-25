Army veteran George gets ready to march along the Brave fashion catwalk – with the help of his dog Poppy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army veteran George gets ready to march along the Brave fashion catwalk – with the help of his dog Poppy

George Annand, from Newburgh, is the oldest model taking part in the Friends of Anchor event.

By Cameron Roy
George Annand at home with his wife Julie and dog Poppy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
George Annand at home with his wife Julie and dog Poppy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One week before George Annand’s cancer diagnosis, his life was changed in a far more positive way.

He got a puppy, working line cocker spaniel Poppy.

Her timely arrival undoubtedly helped him get through his diagnosis and treatment, with her endless energy ensuring he kept going with times got tough.

In December 2020, Mr Annand had a squamous cell carcinoma removed from his ear. They are most commonly caused by historical sun damage.

However the cancer spread and last February, the former Army man and firearm licensing officer went through a full neck dissection to take out a tumor and all his lymph nodes.

The “wonderful” Poppy was by his side through it all, and never let him “sit about” dwelling on his illness.

George Annand in his garden in Newburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Best step forward

Now the 75-year-old is putting that spring in his step to good use – by taking part in Friends of Anchor’s annual Brave fashion show in May.

The all-male show, and its all-female equivalent Courage on the Catwalk, has raised more than £1.4 million to support cancer and haematology patients.

Mr Annand is the oldest model in the 24-strong line-up but is looking forward to helping others get the same support he received on his cancer journey.

The keen outdoorsman, who enjoys hillwalking, gardening and golfing, is also now a Friends of Anchor volunteer.

Mr Annand on his first welcome team volunteer shift at Friends of Anchor in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Friends of Anchor.

Deciding to help others face cancer

“When you first go for treatment you are scared”, Mr Annand, from Newburgh, said.

“It makes the world of difference to see those people with the Friends of Anchor red T-shirts on at the end of the corridor.

“It meant so much to see them every day.

“I just want to help others like they have helped me ”

As a volunteer, he is looking forward to chatting to others about their own cancer battles.

“I find it quite cathartic to chat about cancer”, the father-of-three added.

“Some men are very introverted and don’t want to talk about it. Those with prostate and testicular cancer in particular.”

Mr Annand likes to stay active – which he credits to his dog Poppy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘He will be a star’

Mr Annand’s own six-week treatment involved using a state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine Ethos.

The £8 million machine is the only one in Scotland, and allows medics to precisely target the area needed for radiotherapy. It is especially useful to treat cancer in the head and neck.

The grandad-of-seven has now been given the all-clear and has been getting intermittent checks.

He has thrown himself into Brave rehearsals, but says it is apparent that some of the other model’s journeys have been “absolutely brutal”.

Mr Annand’s wife Julie, who also went through a cancer diagnosis in 2019, is looking forward to seeing her husband strut his stuff on the catwalk.

“He will be a star I am sure”, she said.

“He enjoys wearing a kilt. I am sure he will take it all in his stride.”

To find out more about Mr Annand’s journey or to donate to his appeal, visit his Just Giving page.

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 4 and 5. Tickets are on sale now on the Friends of Anchor website.

