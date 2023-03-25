Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have been helping show for years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Ron Macdougall signed up to take part in the Brave fashion show – it was top secret.

The 74-year-old married father-of-three wanted to keep his application a surprise to his married daughters Karen Howard and Anna Walker.

Mrs Howard had been involved with the all-male show Brave and its all-female equivalent Courage on the Catwalk through her work at Premiere Productions since it began – helping with choreography and selecting outfits.

Mrs Walker is married to Dean Walker, and together they help with the hair and makeup of the models through their hairdressing business James Dun House in Schoolhill.

The family connection meant after Mr Macdougall underwent a partial penectomy to remove his stage three penile cancer in early 2022 – he knew he wanted to sign up for Brave.

But despite his “immense pride” in his girls’ involvement in the Friends of Anchor event, he wanted to initially keep his application a secret until he was accepted.

When the surprise was revealed his daughters were “totally speechless and amazed” he was going for it after previously turning the offer down.

Overcoming scars to face the runway

Mr Macdougall’s cancer has left him with scars that could cause his catwalk stride some problems.

Part of his treatment involved taking out all the lymph nodes in his right leg, which required 58 staples.

Now, due to the side-effects, his right leg is heavily scarred and will be 30% bigger than his left for the rest of his life.

However, the grandfather-of-three has remained active and is “really looking forward” to the show where he will share the stage with 23 other models.

“Karen will be behind the stage organising things, but she has already warned me not to drink too much before going on,” he joked.

