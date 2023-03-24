Council could reject £300,000 grant bid for Lemon Tree revamp

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors could reject a £300,000 grant next week that would help progress regeneration work at the Lemon Tree.

Council chiefs say Aberdeen Performing Arts hasn’t provided enough information on its future funding sources for the major work.

The cash would help to deliver the critical next stage of the redevelopment project.

APA explained the £300,000 would go towards technical design costs ahead of construction.

The overall fundraising target for the project is £8.3 million.

But officers said they will support the culture charity to find alternative funding sources for the project elsewhere.

What upgrades will be made to the Lemon Tree?

Plans to revamp the popular city centre venue were first announced in December 2021.

The project will transform the venue by improving and expanding the existing performance space while creating an area for rehearsals.

A new extension would be built featuring a new studio, foyer and cafe.

The Lemon Tree’s lounge and studio spaces will remain and receive a number of upgrades.

Meanwhile, an “urban cottage garden” would also be created giving visitors the chance to enjoy outdoor performances.

Members of the APA board unanimously approved the proposal back in June.

Lemon Tree would play ‘significant’ role in Aberdeen’s future

In its application, Aberdeen Performing Arts stated the major project would “provide a home” for youth arts as well as up-and-coming artists and performers.

It also argued it would “help drive footfall into the city centre” and play a “significant” role in Aberdeen’s vision to be a vibrant, creative and ambitious city.

The work would also tie in with ambitious £150m plans to revamp the entire Queen Street area.

Where would the £300,000 grant come from?

The funding would come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Last April, the UK Government allocated Aberdeen City Council more than £7m to award to local projects.

While APA may not be successful this time, other groups are expected to receive a share of the fund.

Greyhope Bay could be awarded £79,506 to help with plans to secure a more permanent facility at Torry.

Family support charity Home-Start Aberdeen is expected to get £82,468 to provide help to vulnerable families.

Meanwhile, tourism agency VisitAberdeenshire could get a £124,800 boost for its upcoming ‘Make a Day of it in Aberdeen’ campaigns.

The applications will be considered by the finance and resources committee on Wednesday.