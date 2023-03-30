Special fundraising ball to help Maggie’s Aberdeen celebrate 10th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading north-east cancer charity Maggie’s Aberdeen is preparing to mark a decade of support with a glamourous fundraising ball.

The event, which will be held at the Chester Hotel on Saturday, September 9, will celebrate 10 years since the centre – which is based within the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – opened on September 23, 2013.

The £3 million facility was officially unveiled by the now Queen Consort and Queen Sonja of Norway, who were accompanied by golfer Colin Montgomerie.

It came after a three-year campaign called Monty’s Maggie’s Appeal, which was led by the Elizabeth Montgomery Foundation, a charity set up by Mr Montgomery in memory of his mother who died of cancer in 1991.

Over the last decade, the centre has hosted more than 72,000 visits from people whose lives have been turned upside down by cancer, with one-to-one psychological support being offered on more than 5,000 occasions.

£9 million worth of financial gains through its benefits advice service

As well as emotional support, the charity has helped gain back almost £9 million in financial gains for visitors through its benefits advice service.

The host for the evening will be BBC Scotland journalist Fiona Stalker, with further special guests and entertainment being signed up to help guests dance the night away.

The even comes after a successful Valentine’s Ball last month was held by Maggie’s Aberdeen, which raised £142,000 for the charity and it is hoped it will be another fun filled and successful event.

‘We are extremely proud of what we have done over the last decade’

Centre manager of Maggie’s Aberdeen, Kevin Mathieson said: “We are extremely proud of what we have done over the last decade and are looking forward to what will be a special night to mark a special anniversary.

“We have helped tens of thousands of people since opening our doors in 2013, and as much as the centre has helped them in their time of need, they have helped us too, with many going on to raise substantial amounts of money to help provide a variety of services.

“We would not be able to provide the service we do were it not for our wonderful band of volunteers who so graciously give up their time to help others. Some of our helpers have had first-hand experience of cancer and have used the centre in the past, and it is heart-warming to have welcomed them back as volunteers.

“Fundraising events such as this are crucial to ensuring we are able to provide the much-needed service to those who have been diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families. It is a night that allows us to remember those who have benefited from the care and advice we have been able to offer.”