Valentine’s Ball auction raises massive £140,000 for Maggie’s Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Valentine’s Ball auction has raised £140,000 for Maggie’s Aberdeen.

An in-person and online audience had the opportunity to bid on three pieces of art which were specially commissioned for Saturday’s event at Thainstone Exchange.

These art pieces included a one-of-a-kind life-sized bronze sculpture of a red deer stag and hind by world-renowned sculptor David Meredith and paintings by Iain Faulkner and Glenn Scouller.

Other prizes up for grabs at the auction was a trip for 10 to Ladies Day at Perth Races, a round of golf with former Open champion Paul Lawrie and a gourmet taste tour of the north-east on Aberdeen FC’s first team bus with Kilted Chef Craig Wilson.

The evening also featured live music from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, MacTa, Robert Lovie, Raemond Jappy and gospel singers from Jesus House Aberdeen.

‘Nothing short of remarkable’

Pat Machray, chairman of the Thainstone-based fundraising committee, said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere in the room, and the generosity of everyone there to help raise such a magnificent amount for people and their families affected by cancer is nothing short of remarkable.

“On behalf of everyone who uses Maggie’s Aberdeen, as well as staff and volunteers, I’d like to thank each and every person who played a part in the evening being such a success.”

Maggie’s Aberdeen’s fundraising manager Richard Stewart added: “I want to personally thank all the prize donors who did us proud with their generosity.

“It was marvellous to have such an incredible turn-out at the event itself, as well as on the online auction platform. It was an amazing night, and I feel privileged to have been involved.

“Special thanks must go to Pat Machray and the rest of the organising committee who put in a power of work to make sure the evening was such a success, as well as our multi-talented compere Robert Lovie, who as well as singing and performing poetry, ensured the night was a memorable one.”