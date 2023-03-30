Alternative road routes published for A82 Corran Ferry to Lochaline, Mull ferry, Strontian, Kilchoan and Archaracle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has published alternative road routes if the Corran Ferry is not operating.

While the MV Corran is away in dry dock, and the smaller MV Maid of Glencoul operates on the route, the local authority has identified other roads for drivers to take.

Motorists are reminded that the routes are on single track roads, and may take longer than the times published.

The routes are being advised while the smaller MV Maid of Glencoul is operating the route, and capacity is restricted.

Corran – Ardgour

Distance: 42.6 miles – 1 hour 16 minutes.

Follow the A82 North (towards the A861), Continue on the A82 north. Turn left on to the A830 at Lochybridge Roundabout. Continue on the A830 for 11.9 miles.

Turn left on to the A861 (Drumsallie) height restriction 12’. Continue on the A861 (single track road) to Ardgour.

Corran – Strontian

Distance: 57 miles – 1 hour 36 minutes

Follow the A82 North (towards the A861). Continue on the A82 north, Turn left on to the A830 at Lochybridge Roundabout. Continue on the A830 for 11.9 miles.

Turn left on to the A861 (Drumsallie) height restriction 12′. Continue on the A861 (single track road) to Ardgour, double track from Ardgour to Strontian.

Corran – Acharacle

Distance: 54.2 miles – 1 hour 28 minutes

Follow the A82 North (towards the A861 Lochailort). Continue on the A82 north.

Turn left on to the A830 at Lochybridge Roundabout. Continue on the A830 for 24.9 miles. Turn left on to the A861 (Acharacle). Continue on the A861 to Acharacle for a further 18.9miles.

Corran – Kilchoan

Distance – 76.1 miles – 2 hours 17 minutes

Follow the A82 north (towards the A861 Lochailort). Continue on the A82 north

Turn left on to the A830 at Lochybridge Roundabout. Continue on the A830 for 24.9miles. Turn left on to the A861 (Acharacle). Continue on the A861. Turn right on to the B8007 (Salen) continue to Kilchoan for a further 19.5 miles.

Corran – Lochaline (via Lochailort )

Distance: 86.1 miles – 2 hour 23 minutes

Follow the A82 North (towards the A861 Lochailort)

Continue on the A82 north. Turn left on to the A830 at Lochybridge Roundabout.

Continue on the A830 for 24.9 miles. Turn left on to the A861 for 32.8 miles to Carnoch Bridge. Turn right on to the A884 – continue to Lochaline for a further 18.3 miles.

Corran – Lochaline (via Drumsallie)

Distance: 86.1 miles – 2 hour 23 minutes

Follow the A82 north (towards the A861). Continue on the A82 north. Turn left on to the A830 at Lochybridge Roundabout. Continue on the A830 for 11.9 miles. Turn left on to the A861 (Drumsallie) height restriction 12’. Continue on the A861 (single track road) to Ardgour, double track from Ardgour Carnoch. Turn left on to the A884 – continue to Lochaline for a further 18.3 miles.