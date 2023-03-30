Cults Bank of Scotland to close in August – after only 27 regular customers used the branch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Bank of Scotland has said its Cults branch will close on August 14.

The North Deeside Road branch was selected after taking into account how many customers chose to use the branch over the last five years and an assessment of public transport links.

Data collected by the bank shows 49% customers using the branch were over the age of 55, and only 4% of customers held business accounts.

Transactions in the branch had fallen by 69% over the last five years for personal banking and by 89% for business customers.

Cash machine transactions had fell by 45% since 2017.

The nearest bank will be on Albyn Place in Aberdeen, some three miles away from the Cults branch.

A Bank of Scotland message to customers read: “Following an in-depth review, this branch will close on August 14.

“Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online.

“We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches. We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most.

“As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often. In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank.”

What this means for customers

It continued: “You can use any of our branches and our nearest alternative is the Aberdeen Queens Cross branch.

“You can also use a Post Office for your everyday banking. We’re still here to support you, and there’s a number of ways you can bank with us. Read on to find out more, and for a summary of our review. “