‘Huge step forward’ improving rural transport as buses return to Insch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The return of timetabled bus services between Insch and Inverurie has been hailed as a “huge step forward” for rural communities.

Timetabled bus services between three Aberdeenshire towns returned today.

Replacing the Ready2Go pilot which ended on Saturday April 1, the service connects Insch, Oyne and Inverurie.

From Monday to Friday, 11 daily services in each direction will be run by Watermill Coaches. This reduces to nine services on a Saturday.

Access to larger towns

The service will take the route from Inverurie Town Hall along West High Street and Burghmuir Drive before joining the A96 and turning off at the Oyne Fork towards Oyne and Insch.

On its return, it will take a different route through Inverurie stopping on North Street, Harlaw Road and Tesco Car Park.

The timetabled service replaces the Ready2Go Around Inverurie on demand pilot project.

Last year, the project was criticised as Insch residents were not able to reliably use the service.

West Garioch Councillor, Sam Payne, said the new timetable has brought back “reliability and regularity” for residents.

He added: “With 11 services in each direction every week day, running between 7am and 7pm, this is a huge step forward in improving rural public transport.

“It is vital that residents across our rural communities are able to reliably access larger towns such as Inverurie, whether for medical appointments, shopping or seeing friends and family.

“Reliability and regularity is something the new timetabled service should provide.”

Timetables for the replacement services are available on the Watermill Coaches website and Traveline Scotland. Paper copies are available in Bennachie Leisure Centre, Insch Library and Insch Post Office.

The announcement follows after timetabled bus routes have been brought back between Turriff/Rothienorman and Inverurie.

Another new timetable is also being brought in today on the 240 service between Inverurie and Kemnay.