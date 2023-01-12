Ready2Go Around Inverurie bus service to be withdrawn – but alternatives sought

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has announced plans to withdraw its minibus service connecting the Garioch area – despite more than 1,000 passengers using it every week.

The Ready2Go Around Inverurie digital demand responsive transport (DDRT) pilot run by Aberdeenshire Council will stop in April.

Five minibuses operated by Watermill Coaches connect Inverurie and the surrounding area, including Insch, Rothienorman, Oldmeldrum, Kintore, Kemnay and Monymusk.

The service picks up and drops off booked passengers at physical or virtual bus stops, and around 1,100 passenger trips are made every week.

Despite the popularity of the service and that it is encouraging more people to use a bus instead of driving, the local authority has reported some issues with the programme.

The cost of running the service is high while there are relatively low numbers of passengers travelling at the same time on each bus.

Other passengers found they were unable to book a bus journey with some noticing service reliability deteriorating in more recent months as demand for the service increased.

A recent Insch bus service survey indicated passengers in the area would prefer to have a timetabled service over Ready2Go.

Aberdeenshire Council is now seeking tenders from bus operators for replacement timetabled journeys covering the previously withdrawn fixed routes between Insch and Inverurie and Rothienorman and Inverurie.

Pilot to continue despite withdrawing service

Although the Ready2Go Around Inverurie service will be withdrawn the pilot project will continue building on the lessons learnt to date.

A rural transport project officer is being recruited, part-funded by Nestrans, to evaluate the service and develop a strategy, including DDRT, for addressing transport connectivity issues in the north-east.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, explained that while it had been a difficult decision to withdraw the service, the wider project would continue to assess the future suitability of DDRT.

He said: “There have been many advantages demonstrated by the Ready2Go service in that it has enabled residents to travel directly between places previously unserved or requiring connecting transport. Within Inverurie, for example, there are Ready2Go virtual bus stops at locations not served by other bus services.

“We know that many customers who have had good experiences of Ready2Go will be disappointed by its withdrawal, however, the high cost of running such an extensive service, covering long operating hours and a large geographical area, coupled with ongoing difficulties in accommodating passenger demand have been key factors in our decision.”

Since it was introduced in August 2021, customers have been able to place bookings 24/7 using a free app to request a bus for an immediate ride or for a future departure time.

Hopes timetabled services will be increased

The removal of the Ready2Go Around Inverurie demand responsive bus service has met mixed reactions from local councillor Sam Payne, who is calling for a consultation with residents to take place.

The West Garioch councillor said: “Last year I called for the Ready2Go service to be withdrawn from the Insch area as it was clear the service was not popular, nor working as intended.

“I’m very pleased that this campaign was listened to and a tender is being sought for a timetabled Insch to Inverurie bus service, providing a more regular and reliable service for residents. Consultation with residents now needs to take place and the Ready2Go data analysed to ensure a timetabled service meets the needs of those who will use it.

“The Ready2Go service was popular across Garioch, connecting towns such as Kemnay, Kintore and Inverurie more regularly than the timetabled services.

“Residents regularly travel between Kemnay and Kintore or Inverurie for work, school and shopping. I sincerely hope that once the Ready2Go pilot ends, timetabled services between Kemnay, Kintore and Inverurie can be increased.”