Mobile speed cameras to return to A93 at Drumoak after 500 drivers clocked breaking the speed limit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mobile speed camera will return to the A93 at Drumoak after 500 vehicles were caught travelling at double the 30mph speed limit.

Following concerns from residents and at the request of Aberdeenshire Council, the North Safety Camera Unit was first stationed on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road between April and June in 2022.

The speed survey that followed showed some “extremely disappointing” results, including one vehicle travelling at the “terrifyingly” high speed of 100mph.

The unit was deployed again between October and December – it showed 62.5% of vehicles travelling faster than 30mph.

“The highest recorded speed was 85mph.

Eric Dunion, manager of Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three months, with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit in areas where there are other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“Unfortunately, our previous flexible deployments have not had this effect and therefore we feel it is appropriate to attend for a further period of time.

“We have recently been to Drumoak and added wheelie bin stickers as an additional visual reminder to motorists. We will continue to work with the local authority to also look at other ways to educate motorists and remind them of the 30mph limit.”

Preventing people being killed or seriously injured

Andrew Wilkinson, road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council described how “disappointing” it is that there are still drivers speeding in the area.

He said: “This behaviour not only presents a risk to the driver but to other road users.

“Travelling at higher speeds results in drivers having less time to identify and react to what is happening around them.

“If there is a crash, the outcome is more severe, causing greater injury to the vehicle occupants and particularly, to any vulnerable road users that they hit.”

According to Mr Wilkinson, speeding can result in air pollution, noise pollution and can lead to pedestrains and cyclists feeling uneasy.

He finished: “Having targeted enforcement carried out by the north safety camera unit is a vital part of our strategic approach to improve road safety by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

“These changes in driver behaviour contribute to delivering the outcome that we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network.”