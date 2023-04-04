Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three threatened bus services providing safe travel for Aberdeen pupils have been saved after Stagecoach announced they would be run on a commercial basis.

Funding for the 21A, 22A and 22B was withdrawn by Aberdeen City Council’s during the controversial budget cuts – meaning the supported school buses from Cove and Torry would no longer be provided.

Parents slammed the move, claiming some pupils could face a 55 minute walk to school.

Many were left “unable to sleep” with worry about their children’s safety, meanwhile, some pupils were even refusing to go to school because they didn’t feel safe walking.

But now, Stagecoach Bluebird has announced it will continue to run the “valuable” services on a commercial basis from April 17.

This means there will be no interruption to services and all three routes will continue running. All pupils will be able to use them free of charge using their Under 22 bus passes.

‘We need the support of the local community’

However, costly damage is being carried out to the vehicles by a small number of pupils, and they are putting other passengers and staff at risk.

Stagecoach Bluebird commercial director Daniel Laird warned the services might not remain in the long term if the recent spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour continues.

He said: “We recognise the value of these school bus services to the local community, as well as the negative impact that would be experienced if they were to be withdrawn.

“We are pleased that we have been able to find a way to continue operating the services, but we need the support of the local community in order to make sure they are sustainable in the long term.

“In particular, we would ask parents to ensure their young people have their Under 22 bus pass and are informed of the importance of safe behaviour when travelling on the bus.”