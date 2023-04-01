Outraged Torry parents say Aberdeen City Council is putting ‘all kids in danger’ after cutting school buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Outraged Torry parents say Aberdeen City Council is putting ‘all kids in danger’ after cutting school buses

Some parents are losing sleep and children are refusing to go to school after school buses to Lochside Academy have been cut.

By Lottie Hood
Aberdeen City Council has cut the assisted bus services from Torry and Cove to Lochside Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council has cut the assisted bus services from Torry and Cove to Lochside Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Parents of pupils at Lochside Academy have been left “shocked” and unable to sleep after the council announced school buses will no longer travel down a dangerous road.

Budget cuts will mean some pupils in Torry face a 55 minute walk to the school down Wellington Road.

Parents say they are distressed and worried for their children’s safety now that the bus will no longer take their children to school.

Some students are even refusing to go, if no buses are provided as they don’t feel safe.

School buses had been provided for pupils living in Cove, Torry and Kincorth for the last few years.

Residents say the heavily-used Wellington Road in Torry is very dangerous to pedestrians.. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The decision was made after parents and councillors raised concerns over pupils from Torry and Kincorth using the well-used and “dangerous” Wellington Road to walk to school.

However, as part of Aberdeen City Council’s recent budget cuts, buses from Cove and Torry will no longer be provided.

Children paying for council mistakes

Mum-of-one, Monika Dziegielewska, said all the parents and children are in shock since the announcement a few weeks ago.

“I felt very stressed,” she said. “For me, my son’s safety is very important. We all know how busy the road is, I’ve walked it.

“I am shocked that they would do something like this to our kids. It’s not safe at all.”

Monika Dziegielewska with her son Szymon. Image: Monika Dziegielewska

Her 12-year-old son, Szymon, would be facing a 55 minute walk from their home near Balnagask Road.

“First they cut funding for Big Noise Torry, they cut libraries and swimming pools and now they cut buses for kids,” she said.

“They’re asking my son to walk – who is 12-years-old – during the rain, during the snow, during the wind, during even the night.

“[The council] have to do something about this because I don’t see a good future for our kids.

“Why do the kids have to pay for their mistakes?”

Worries about kids using regular bus services

While there are other buses pupils can take, parents say it takes at least 15 minutes longer.

Justine Ligus, a mum-of-two secondary school children, said she doesn’t feel comfortable with her children getting a service bus.

Some parents are worried about their children using regular bus services due to additional time and safety concerns.

She said: “The Aberdeen City Council said on the website the kids can use different buses but public transport is for older people.

“There is a lot of dodgy people and a lot of dangerous people and I am not happy with my kids getting the normal bus.”

While she said she is in the “comfortable” position of having a car, many families will not have that option.

She added:  “The council is just waiting for a traffic accident to happen with kids to take any action. It’s really, really bad for the Torry and Cove area.”

The school buses from Torry and Cove are run under contract to the council by Stagecoach.

Councillor Michael Kusznir, said he had written to FirstBus to ask if it could consider increasing some services.

He said: “Cancelling supported bus services will unreasonably impact families in Torry who do not have a car and for whom education is the key to social mobility.

“The SNP – Lib Dem council administration should be supporting families in getting to school, not writing to bus providers after they have made cuts.”

Another solution needed

Hospital worker, Aneta Oldorsqa, said she was unable to sleep as she worried about her son, Jacaek’s, safety.

The 11-year-old is due to start at the school next year.

Like many, the mum-of-two wishes the council could offer another solution.

“I know it is a very hard time, but this is our kids. It is not acceptable.

“I was thinking I could pay if that would be helpful for the council.

“But I think the council should be thinking about what is best to do for the kids, for the school, for us.

“It’s really unfair to do put our kids at high risk. If something bad happens, then it will be too late.”

It is hoped local bus companies might consider increasing regular bus services. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

While there is “no statutory requirement” to provide transport, Aberdeen City Council said they are talking with local bus operators to consider increasing services.

A spokeswoman said: “As part of the council’s budget process on the March 1, the council made the decision to stop the provision of supported bus services for Lochside Academy with effect from April 1.

“As Lochside Academy is under three miles walking distance and safe walking routes exist there is no statutory requirement to provide transport between Torry/Cove and Lochside Academy.

“We are currently working with local bus operators to encourage consideration of operating commercial bus services between Torry/Cove and Lochside Academy or to increase capacity on existing bus services operating on Wellington Road to meet the increase in demand.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented