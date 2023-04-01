Outraged Torry parents say Aberdeen City Council is putting ‘all kids in danger’ after cutting school buses

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents of pupils at Lochside Academy have been left “shocked” and unable to sleep after the council announced school buses will no longer travel down a dangerous road.

Budget cuts will mean some pupils in Torry face a 55 minute walk to the school down Wellington Road.

Parents say they are distressed and worried for their children’s safety now that the bus will no longer take their children to school.

Some students are even refusing to go, if no buses are provided as they don’t feel safe.

School buses had been provided for pupils living in Cove, Torry and Kincorth for the last few years.

The decision was made after parents and councillors raised concerns over pupils from Torry and Kincorth using the well-used and “dangerous” Wellington Road to walk to school.

However, as part of Aberdeen City Council’s recent budget cuts, buses from Cove and Torry will no longer be provided.

Children paying for council mistakes

Mum-of-one, Monika Dziegielewska, said all the parents and children are in shock since the announcement a few weeks ago.

“I felt very stressed,” she said. “For me, my son’s safety is very important. We all know how busy the road is, I’ve walked it.

“I am shocked that they would do something like this to our kids. It’s not safe at all.”

Her 12-year-old son, Szymon, would be facing a 55 minute walk from their home near Balnagask Road.

“First they cut funding for Big Noise Torry, they cut libraries and swimming pools and now they cut buses for kids,” she said.

“They’re asking my son to walk – who is 12-years-old – during the rain, during the snow, during the wind, during even the night.

“[The council] have to do something about this because I don’t see a good future for our kids.

“Why do the kids have to pay for their mistakes?”

Worries about kids using regular bus services

While there are other buses pupils can take, parents say it takes at least 15 minutes longer.

Justine Ligus, a mum-of-two secondary school children, said she doesn’t feel comfortable with her children getting a service bus.

She said: “The Aberdeen City Council said on the website the kids can use different buses but public transport is for older people.

“There is a lot of dodgy people and a lot of dangerous people and I am not happy with my kids getting the normal bus.”

While she said she is in the “comfortable” position of having a car, many families will not have that option.

She added: “The council is just waiting for a traffic accident to happen with kids to take any action. It’s really, really bad for the Torry and Cove area.”

The school buses from Torry and Cove are run under contract to the council by Stagecoach.

Councillor Michael Kusznir, said he had written to FirstBus to ask if it could consider increasing some services.

He said: “Cancelling supported bus services will unreasonably impact families in Torry who do not have a car and for whom education is the key to social mobility.

“The SNP – Lib Dem council administration should be supporting families in getting to school, not writing to bus providers after they have made cuts.”

Another solution needed

Hospital worker, Aneta Oldorsqa, said she was unable to sleep as she worried about her son, Jacaek’s, safety.

The 11-year-old is due to start at the school next year.

Like many, the mum-of-two wishes the council could offer another solution.

“I know it is a very hard time, but this is our kids. It is not acceptable.

“I was thinking I could pay if that would be helpful for the council.

“But I think the council should be thinking about what is best to do for the kids, for the school, for us.

“It’s really unfair to do put our kids at high risk. If something bad happens, then it will be too late.”

While there is “no statutory requirement” to provide transport, Aberdeen City Council said they are talking with local bus operators to consider increasing services.

A spokeswoman said: “As part of the council’s budget process on the March 1, the council made the decision to stop the provision of supported bus services for Lochside Academy with effect from April 1.

“As Lochside Academy is under three miles walking distance and safe walking routes exist there is no statutory requirement to provide transport between Torry/Cove and Lochside Academy.

“We are currently working with local bus operators to encourage consideration of operating commercial bus services between Torry/Cove and Lochside Academy or to increase capacity on existing bus services operating on Wellington Road to meet the increase in demand.”