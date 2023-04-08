Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for Friends of Anchor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for Friends of Anchor

The former Dons player and assistant manager is urging other men to get checked.

By Lauren Taylor
Aberdeen FC director Willie Garner got checked for prostate cancer after hearing a friend discuss symptoms. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC director Willie Garner got checked for prostate cancer after hearing a friend discuss symptoms. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Willie Garner is no stranger to the stage at the Beach Ballroom.

But now, instead of hosting a fan zone of rowdy Dons fans, the Aberdeen FC club director is gearing up to dance across the catwalk to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

Willie was still living in Edinburgh when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.

His friend had been diagnosed with the disease and after talking about the symptoms he decided to get checked out.

“He said he was up doing the toilet more regularly than normal and I thought – being as indestructible as I am – nothing will be wrong with me but I’ll go and get checked anyway,” Willie explained.

Willie Garner is a former player and assistant manager at Aberdeen FC. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“I went to the doctors and they took a couple of blood tests and I went for various other tests and was told I had prostate cancer.

“It was a bit of a blow, to be honest. But then I thought ‘Ok, how do I try to get rid of this?’”

The cancer was contained in the prostate, and after visiting specialists with his wife Diane, they both thought the best thing would be to remove the prostate.

Banter and support in the unit

The couple later moved to Stonehaven and it was only when Willie went to register with urological cancer charity Ucan they found his PSA levels were higher than they should be.

After more tests, doctors found cancer had returned to the lymph nodes around where the prostate had been removed.

This came as another blow to Willie, and he started his radiotherapy treatment in the Anchor Unit.

He did five days a week of therapy and only finished his treatment about six weeks ago.

The 67-year-old will still be on hormone therapy for another two months but was relieved to hear the cancer was “undetectable” in his latest blood test.

Willie Garner made friends with Friends of Anchor nurses and other patients during his treatment. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

While at the Anchor Unit in Aberdeen, Willie had good banter with the nurses and other patients, still meeting some of the friends he made there for coffee now and again.

The charity also provided him with a red and white water bottle for all of his 33 visits to hospital to make sure he drank enough ahead of treatment.

Volunteers from Friends of Anchor were almost always at the top of the stairs waiting to greet patients and ask them about their days. For Willie, the constant support from them was reassuring during his visits.

He said: “It’s just another voice, and they know exactly what you are going through and the type of things to say to you as well. They’ve been really supportive.

“I think the amount of money being raised is a testament to the work they do.”

Brave is ‘mental support’

The nurses suggested he should take part in Brave, and he realised it was a great chance to raise funds for the north-east charity.

Now, he is proud to have been selected to take part in the fashion show fundraiser this year and has made even more friends at rehearsals.

The former pro footballer says he isn’t nervous about getting on stage and “making a fool” of himself, but is instead looking forward to making memories and having a story to tell for years to come.

He praised Brave as a chance for the men who have all been supported by Friends of Anchor to open up and talk about their experiences.

Willie Garner with wife Diane. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He said: “Some people, I think, don’t want to talk about this kinda thing, but when you’re sitting among others who have gone through similar processes it’s actually quite easy to talk about.

“I feel that probably helps a lot of people as well, which is really important. So, while we’re up enjoying ourselves, we’re still quite happy to open the chat about what we went through, or what we’re going through, and there’s a lot of mental support there.”

He laughed and added: “The majority of the guys doing this thing are all Aberdeen supporters, so the banter is quite good to be fair – they’re always quite open to offer advice.”

Men of a certain age should get checked

Willie played for the Dons and was later assistant manager of the club, and says being involved with the club again as a director has been a good distraction.

He also stays active by playing golf and going to the gym weekly.

But now, he is urging men to get checked and is hoping to raise awareness by taking part in Brave.

“Cancer, it’s the big word everybody hates to talk about,” he said. “But, unfortunately, it’s something that happens to many people.

Willie Garner wants to raise awareness of prostate cancer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“I’m quite happy to stand up and talk about the real issues and how men of a certain age need to get themselves checked.

“Anything at all, you need to go and get it checked, because catching it early is recommended. It’s also hereditary, and I don’t think that’s exposed enough either.”

He finished: “The work the NHS do is unbelievable and I just feel that it’s just so important that men get checked.”

Willie has set up his own JustGiving page and has raised more than £3,000 for the Anchored Together Appeal. Donations can be made here.

Brave will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 4 and 5. Tickets for the all-men fashion show are available on the Friends of Anchor’s website.




Tags

Conversation



