Mull fisherman says ‘island life will be changed forever’ if highly protective marine areas introduced

'My boat has helped feed and clothe eight local kids over the years.'

By Louise Glen
Island life will be changed forever. Image: Press Association
Island life will be changed forever. Image: Press Association

A Mull fisherman has said all he can feel is “guilt and shame” after 27 years in the industry as the government sets to exclude boats from certain fishing grounds.

Kenny Turnbull, from Dervaig, posted his message on social media before it was then shared across the UK, with many saying if the Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA) go ahead – the fishing industry will die.

HPMAs are areas of the sea that allow the protection and full recovery of marine ecosystems. The Scottish Highly Protected Marine Areas are being proposed by the Scottish Government.

Mr Turnbull is urging people to take part in a government consultation, due to end on April 17.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald has already urged ministers to “pause, reflect and re-think” on HPMAs.

The government says that by setting aside some areas of sea with high levels of protection, HPMAs will allow nature to fully recover to a more natural state, allowing the ecosystem to thrive.

Guilt and shame is all you’re allowed to feel as a fisherman now, I genuinely don’t know what my place is in this…

Posted by Kenny Turnbull on Tuesday, 11 April 2023

But fishermen, like Mr Turnbull, argue that they are not damaging the sea bed.

On social media he wrote: “Guilt and shame is all you’re allowed to feel as a fisherman now, I genuinely don’t know what my place is in this changing world.

“For 27 years it’s been my family’s sole income, it has allowed me to stay on my home island and get on the property ladder against all the odds.

“My boat has helped feed and clothe eight local kids over the years. Even through the worst years, we have earned a good living.”

He told The Press and Journal that it was important that the wider population realised how important fishing was to coastal community and the dire impact taking away fishing areas would be.

He continued: “Outside of our target species I can honestly say my impact on biodiversity has been absolutely minimal, there is no by-catch in creels – well none that can’t be returned alive anyway – and before anyone says it, I have been fortunate enough to have never entangled a whale.

“If these HPMAs go ahead in their current form it will be over for us, I fully expect given the designation parameters- layering with existing protected areas, this part of the coast will be inundated with designations.

“Treshnish islands, Coll and Tiree and Small Isles the list is endless.”

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) already cover 37% of its Scottish waters.

This could change life forever

He continued: “My business is only successful with the ability to rotate grounds and species throughout the seasons, any interruption to that and displaced effort will make it unviable and damaging for areas outwith closures.

“I will turn 44 next month, my kids are 15 and 14. The thought of starting over at this point in my life is terrifying, I have put my heart and soul into the fishing and never thought I’d find myself in this position.”

He added: “This could change life in the islands forever. Any potential long term benefits from HPMAs cannot justify the definite socioeconomic damage to some very vulnerable communities.”

Urgency of action

Highland MSP Kate Forbes retweeted the post, and The Caledonian Oyster Company, based in north Argyll, backed up Mr Turnbull, urging people to take part.

In her letter to introduce the HPMA consultation, environment and land reform minister Mairi McAllan said: “In Scotland, we are understandably proud of our natural environment, whose beauty, richness and diversity is emblematic of our national identity.

“We also all recognise the urgency of action to address the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“So, it is right that we lead the way in creating a coherent network of these protected areas for our most valuable ecosystems that will extend from our coasts to our deep seas.

She continued: “Our seas must remain a source of economic prosperity for the nation, especially in our remote, coastal and island communities. That is why I want to hear what you think. I want to take on board your concerns and your ideas. I want you to help shape the creation of these highly protected areas.

 

