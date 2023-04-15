Talking about devastating cancer diagnosis part of healing process for Brave model

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Gordon Mitchell, talking about his cancer diagnosis is part of his treatment – something to be shared and talked about, not to keep bottled inside.

Ever since the 62-year-old was given the news he had prostate cancer, he has felt compelled to raise awareness of the illness.

The shock of learning his own father had battled it in private, never sharing it with his family, encouraged him to tell his wife Kathleen, daughter Kyllie and his six brothers and sisters as soon as possible.

However, he has since widened that to golfing friends and former work colleagues to ensure everyone knows the signs to look out for.

Now he is preparing to take to the Brave catwalk to share his story with even more people.

‘Never too young to be diagnosed with cancer’

In early 2021 Mr Mitchell began feeling a pain in his stomach, and was losing weight and began going to the toilet during the night.

Growing concerned, he talked it over with his wife before contacting his doctor to get checked out.

After several tests, he received the diagnosis in October the same year having already “conditioned” himself to receiving the news.

His three brothers also went to get checked, and they received the all-clear, with Mr Mitchell finding strength in the sharing to encourage other men to get checked.

Mr Mitchell, who lives near Inverurie, said: “It’s been a cathartic thing for myself. When I spoke to my wife and daughter, we said we wanted to make people aware.

“At that time I considered myself relatively young to get prostate cancer but I know now that isn’t the case and it can affect men even earlier in their life.”

Throughout his treatment the thought of walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in August 2022 was a constant motivation – a duty he was able to perform with tears in his eyes.

Today, Mr Mitchell considers himself lucky his cancer diagnosis treatment was caught quickly.

And just 143 days after receiving that news, he received the all-clear from the doctors, with the retired Nordan worker praising the NHS for its quick response.

He said: “It was quite amazing, especially when you bear in mind that part of treatment was in and out of Covid lockdowns. I can’t fault it at all.”

Inspiration from previous Brave model

Mr Mitchell’s connection to Friends of Anchor goes back beyond his own cancer diagnoses to 2019 when his former colleague Grahame Cruickshank took part in Brave.

It was him who put his workmate’s name forward for the catwalk and watched the strength and joy that he got from taking part.

So when the charity was looking for men to take part in the event, he had no hesitation in putting his name forward to continue his work spreading awareness of prostate cancer.

And he has seen other men who have faced their own personal battles come out of their shells through the energetic rehearsals.

He said: “The camaraderie is second to none. I think there are some people who are more introvert than others. I totally get that, I’m not really an extrovert either.

“However, getting an opportunity to do something like this with people like this, I want to enjoy it.

“There’s certainly been some trepidation but once the ice was broken then everyone has been going for it.

“It’s been really amazing to hear stories about Friends of Anchor too, just what they do, and it’s the simple things that make the biggest difference like bringing someone undergoing chemotherapy an ice cream during the night.

“All the staff are relatable, and just the nicest people you could ever meet.”

Brave will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 4 and 5. Tickets for the all-men fashion show are available on the Friends of Anchor’s website HERE.