Zak Delaney on ‘mad first year’ as Caley Thistle battle for play-off place and prepare for Scottish Cup semi

Zak Delaney admits he could never have dreamed moving from West Brom to Inverness would lead to a sensational promotion push and Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The 21-year-old Irishman was on loan at Bath City last year before joining Caley Thistle in the summer on a two-year contract.

And, 34 appearances later, playing at left-back and now centre-half, he’s got his eyes fixed on helping the Highland club win their place in the promotion play-offs in the Championship.

On April 29, Inverness will also face League 1 Falkirk in their cup semi showdown, with Celtic or Rangers awaiting the victors on June 3.

The way this season has turned out has him on cloud nine as he helps ICT chase down success on two fronts.

He said: “It has been a mad first year for me. Nobody really expected me to play the amount of games I have and do what I have.

“I’ve done quite well considering and, obviously, going to Hampden Park in my first year up here, I don’t think many people can say that, so I’m buzzing.

“Everyone is buzzing and confident, optimistic about where we can go. The semi-final helps as well.

“Everyone is looking forward to that and everything in between. It is just about enjoying it and getting the best out of it.

“Nobody wants a dead rubber at the end of the season. We have plenty to play for.”

Boss Dodds set side a winning target

After four successive league wins, and six victories in seven overall, Inverness are the form team as they head for basement side Cove Rangers on Saturday.

They trail fourth-placed Ayr United by two points and third-placed Partick are just one point further ahead. Partick host Ayr on Saturday, too, so something must give.

The Caley Jags’ sizzling form means they will be in the promotion play-offs in they win their last four games, against Cove, Hamilton, Dundee and Ayr.

Delaney is delighted to be part of a team putting a winning run together when they need it most.

He said: “It is in our hands now. We knew we needed the run and that was the message from the gaffer (Billy Dodds) in the last couple of weeks.

“You see it in every league, a team that pushes late and we’re hopeful that will be us.

“We’ll keep our heads down and just look to keep winning, then see where it takes us.

“We know we have to win at Cove and it’s been like that over the last few games.

“There’s no easy games in this league, especially now when people are fighting for their lives, really.

“It is going to be a tough game through there. We’ll go there and look to do what we do, and hopefully be on the right end of a good result.

“A draw does nothing for us. We’ll go there and do what we’ve been doing and, hopefully, we can win the game.”

Team focused on netting league points

Delaney, who praised the entire Inverness team for helping secure three clean sheets from their last four matches, said beating Premiership Kilmarnock more than a month ago in the Scottish Cup quarters has inspired the group in their league charge.

He added: “Even when we reached the semi-final, we faced so many games in between it was a case of putting it to the back of our minds and focusing on the next game.

“It is hard, because it is a huge occasion for everyone, but we’re trying to be professional and focus on the league.

“If anything, it has been a positive. We’ve been on a good run and boys are fighting for their place.

“We have a big squad with most of the players now fit and everyone is training well.

“People are playing well and performing – there’s loads to play for.”

After taking on Cove, ICT will immediately turn their attention to Tuesday’s trip to Hamilton Accies.