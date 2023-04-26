Record number of emergency food parcels handed out by Aberdeenshire North Foodbank in the past 12 months 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Record number of emergency food parcels handed out by Aberdeenshire North Foodbank in the past 12 months 

The foodbank's Fraserburgh centre recorded a 34% rise in the amount of parcels handed out.

By Chris Cromar
Foodbank parcels are at a record high. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Foodbank parcels are at a record high. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank handed out 8,650 emergency food parcels in the past year – an increase of 14% and its most ever.

The foodbank’s Fraserburgh centre issued an extra 500 parcels in the last year, a rise of more than 34%.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust’s network, which has reported record levels of need in the last 12 months.

Almost three million (2,986,203) emergency food parcels have been provided to people between April 2022 and March 2023 across the UK, with more than a million of these provided for children.

Nearly 260,000 of the total was in Scotland and the Trussell Trust has joined with the Joseph Rowntree Foundation in urging the UK Government to embed in law an “Essentials Guarantee”.

The charity said this would ensure Universal Credit payments would always, at a minimum, provide enough to cover the cost of essentials such as food, utilities and vital household goods.

Shelves of food at Aberdeenshire North Foodbank's centre in Peterhead.
Food at Aberdeenshire North Foodbank's centre in Peterhead. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Cost of living crisis ‘extremely challenging’

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank project manager Shona Singer said: “The difficulties being faced by many of the people who visit our foodbank are extremely challenging.

“They are cutting back absolutely everything, making every saving possible and accessing all available financial help and guidance, but it still isn’t enough. These cases are no longer rare or isolated and there are far too many who do not have enough to cover the essentials.

“We are seeing more and more people forced into debt to heat their homes and feed their families and that’s why Universal Credit must cover the essentials at the bare minimum – to help us end the need for food banks in Scotland.”

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank project manager Shona Singer holding a sign that reads, 'End hunger in Aberdeen'.
Shona Singer, project manager at Aberdeenshire North Foodbank which reported a record increase in emergency food parcels handed out in the past year. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank covers the Banff and Buchan, Buchan, Formartine, Garioch and Marr (Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford) areas of Aberdeenshie.

It has foodbank centres in Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie and Peterhead.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express has been working to tackle food poverty by raising awareness of the help available.

Our Big Food Appeal aims to dispel some of the myths around access to foodbanks and the help that is available.

The Big Food Appeal.

