Government millions could be pledged towards Aberdeen beach revamp as Gove reveals talks with Dons boss on ‘path’ to stadium there

More UK Government cash is being pledged to help Aberdeen’s economic recovery after two high-profile snubs at the start of the year.

The Granite City missed out on green freeport status days before learning a £20 million bid for funding for the beach revamp was also kiboshed.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was in Aberdeen on Thursday to learn about the £50m new market development in Union Street.

He told The P&J there was cause for optimism about future government investment in the city – and revealed he’s spoken to Dons chairman Dave Cormack about the plans for a new football stadium at the beach.

Beach masterplan missed out due to huge demand for levelling up cash

The market project is benefitting from £20m, secured from the levelling up pot in August 2021.

But the city’s second £20m ask was to help rejuvenate the seafront with two new parks, pedestrianisation in parts and better links with the Castlegate.

Describing the city centre project as “compelling” for ministers, Mr Gove was asked what was less compelling about the Aberdeen beach masterplan.

He said it came down to demand for funding being worth five times the money set aside.

“Having already committed money to Aberdeen for the market, there were other projects in Scotland in line for cash.

“But one of the things I’ve been talking about with the council is what more we can do as a UK government to help.

“I can’t go into details, but there are initiatives down the line where I think Aberdeen can play a big role working with the Scottish Government and the UK government.”

It is a prospect which Aberdonian Gove says will “enhance” his home city as a place for investment, guaranteeing high paying, quality jobs.

Council leadership will need help to ensure schemes ‘actually happen’

Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Alex Nicoll were his tour guides of the demolished market site below Union Street.

While the secretary of state was doing TV interviews, one driver rolled down his window in Hadden Street to take the council to task on how long it had now been sitting awaiting construction.

But the SNP and Liberal Democrat council chiefs were optimistic after the walkabout, hoping to welcome Mr Gove back soon to show him progress.

Mr Yuill said: “We are committed to working and building positive relationships with the UK Government.

“We are very grateful for their investment of £20m of levelling up funding in Aberdeen city centre and we want to build on that, to build good relationships with the UK and Scottish governments in the interests of Aberdeen and the people who live and work here.

“And we are always optimistic and will certainly work with the UK Government in any way possible to secure additional funding and support for our city.”

His SNP co-leader Nicoll said the council had to work with the Conservatives in Westminster, or else the ambitious city centre and beach masterplan might not “actually happen”.

He said: “These are longer term projects.

“They aren’t all happening next week or next year. They are going to happen over a number of years.

“We have to work with government because this does involve considerable sums of money over the course of all these projects.”

Gove ‘sure’ differences can be overcome on Aberdeen FC’s beach stadium plans

He and Mr Yuill, since taking charge last May, have already outlasted a number of Scotland Office ministers, making talks on investment stop/start.

Meanwhile their officials confirmed this week that they had not spoken to Aberdeen FC since announcing public money would not be used to build the club’s planned new beach stadium as part of the masterplan.

That element of the beach regeneration proposals was never intended to be paid for with levelling up funding.

However, Mr Gove revealed he had spoken to club chairman Dave Cormack more recently than local authority chiefs, having met him in January.

But the visiting government secretary refused to get drawn in on whether taxpayers should help to bankroll the ground, which is predicted to bring a billion-pound boost to the local economy over its lifetime.

“Well, (exhale) I spent many happy – and indeed several unhappy – afternoons at Pittodrie, so it has a place in my heart.

“I recognise that there’s a conversation ongoing between the council and the football club. I don’t think I should get involved.

“But obviously, I think Aberdeen FC deserves to have the best possible stadium in the future. I’m sure that a path through can be found.”