Government millions could be pledged towards Aberdeen beach revamp as Gove reveals talks with Dons boss on ‘path’ to stadium there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Government millions could be pledged towards Aberdeen beach revamp as Gove reveals talks with Dons boss on ‘path’ to stadium there

Michael Gove "couldn't go into details" but hinted at future UK and Scottish government support for Aberdeen's regeneration efforts.

By Alastair Gossip
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is "sure a path can be found" to have a new Dons stadium built as part of the beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is "sure a path can be found" to have a new Dons stadium built as part of the beach masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson

More UK Government cash is being pledged to help Aberdeen’s economic recovery after two high-profile snubs at the start of the year.

The Granite City missed out on green freeport status days before learning a £20 million bid for funding for the beach revamp was also kiboshed.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was in Aberdeen on Thursday to learn about the £50m new market development in Union Street.

He told The P&J there was cause for optimism about future government investment in the city – and revealed he’s spoken to Dons chairman Dave Cormack about the plans for a new football stadium at the beach.

Beach masterplan missed out due to huge demand for levelling up cash

The market project is benefitting from £20m, secured from the levelling up pot in August 2021.

But the city’s second £20m ask was to help rejuvenate the seafront with two new parks, pedestrianisation in parts and better links with the Castlegate.

Describing the city centre project as “compelling” for ministers, Mr Gove was asked what was less compelling about the Aberdeen beach masterplan.

Michael Gove hinted at more government help to help Aberdeen's regeneration work in the future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Michael Gove hinted at more government help to help Aberdeen’s regeneration work in the future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He said it came down to demand for funding being worth five times the money set aside.

“Having already committed money to Aberdeen for the market, there were other projects in Scotland in line for cash.

“But one of the things I’ve been talking about with the council is what more we can do as a UK government to help.

“I can’t go into details, but there are initiatives down the line where I think Aberdeen can play a big role working with the Scottish Government and the UK government.”

It is a prospect which Aberdonian Gove says will “enhance” his home city as a place for investment, guaranteeing high paying, quality jobs.

Council leadership will need help to ensure schemes ‘actually happen’

Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Alex Nicoll were his tour guides of the demolished market site below Union Street.

While the secretary of state was doing TV interviews, one driver rolled down his window in Hadden Street to take the council to task on how long it had now been sitting awaiting construction.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill, SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove at the Aberdeen market site on Thursday. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council.
Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill, SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove at the Aberdeen market site on Thursday. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council.

But the SNP and Liberal Democrat council chiefs were optimistic after the walkabout, hoping to welcome Mr Gove back soon to show him progress.

Mr Yuill said: “We are committed to working and building positive relationships with the UK Government.

“We are very grateful for their investment of £20m of levelling up funding in Aberdeen city centre and we want to build on that, to build good relationships with the UK and Scottish governments in the interests of Aberdeen and the people who live and work here.

“And we are always optimistic and will certainly work with the UK Government in any way possible to secure additional funding and support for our city.”

Glossier design images of the Aberdeen beachfront regeneration - featuring a boardwalk and new football stadium - were released in 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Glossy design images of the Aberdeen beachfront regeneration – featuring a boardwalk and new football stadium – were released in 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

His SNP co-leader Nicoll said the council had to work with the Conservatives in Westminster, or else the ambitious city centre and beach masterplan might not “actually happen”.

He said: “These are longer term projects.

“They aren’t all happening next week or next year. They are going to happen over a number of years.

“We have to work with government because this does involve considerable sums of money over the course of all these projects.”

Gove ‘sure’ differences can be overcome on Aberdeen FC’s beach stadium plans

He and Mr Yuill, since taking charge last May, have already outlasted a number of Scotland Office ministers, making talks on investment stop/start.

Meanwhile their officials confirmed this week that they had not spoken to Aberdeen FC since announcing public money would not be used to build the club’s planned new beach stadium as part of the masterplan.

That element of the beach regeneration proposals was never intended to be paid for with levelling up funding.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack explains his vision for the seafront stadium - as part of the city's wider beach masterplan - to P&J reporter Alastair Gossip. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack explains his vision for the seafront stadium – as part of the city’s wider beach masterplan – to P&J reporter Alastair Gossip. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

However, Mr Gove revealed he had spoken to club chairman Dave Cormack more recently than local authority chiefs, having met him in January.

But the visiting government secretary refused to get drawn in on whether taxpayers should help to bankroll the ground, which is predicted to bring a billion-pound boost to the local economy over its lifetime.

“Well, (exhale) I spent many happy – and indeed several unhappy – afternoons at Pittodrie, so it has a place in my heart.

“I recognise that there’s a conversation ongoing between the council and the football club. I don’t think I should get involved.

“But obviously, I think Aberdeen FC deserves to have the best possible stadium in the future. I’m sure that a path through can be found.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Yuliia Sokol and husband Artur Yeroshenko from Kyiv, and their baby daughter Emiliia, reunited in Aberdeen after more than a year apart. Image courtesy of Tucker Tangeman.
Watch: Moment frontline Ukraine medic reunites with wife and baby in Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shaun McGregor.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Reveller left two strangers injured in unprovoked Prohibition assaults
49-year-old Stephen Bowie credits partner, Julie, for her "amazing" support over the years. Image credit: Stephen Bowie
Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert's 'disgusting' comments
Stuart Groundwater is looking forward to appearing on the Brave catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
'I needed some persuasion': Unlikely model puts on a Brave face as he prepares…
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042304 Story by Karla Sinclair Saplinbrae Hotel, Fetterangus Food and Drink Feature on Saplinbrae Hotel Pictured are all the dishes Tuesday 25th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Enjoy quality, honest food in the eye of the Buchan countryside at…
Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Post Thumbnail
'She was so happy with her big, friendly smile. That was my last memory…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]