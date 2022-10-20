Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp

By Alastair Gossip
October 20, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 6:59 pm
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
The new Aberdeen FC stadium will cost £80m to build.

Aberdeen FC’s latest plan to replace Pittodrie with a new beach stadium could cost £80 million – but fresh studies predict a billion-pound boost for the city.

Costs of the replacement ground have been revealed as part of a new report published by the club, showing the economic and community benefits of the proposal.

It prices the new arena at double the initial £40m estimates given for the club’s previously proposed Kingsford Stadium.

Despite that, fewer fans would be able to fit inside – understood to be a drive to create “scarcity value” for tickets.

The beach stadium would hold between 16,000 and 18,000 people.

Kingsford, near Westhill, was expected to have room for 20,000.

The previously proposed Kingsford Stadium is looking less likely to ever come to pass.

But even with fewer seats, report authors Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) reckon the beachfront stadium will eclipse what Kingsford could add to the local economy.

The new plans are thought to be worth £20m a year – totalling £1bn within its 50-year lifespan.

And that includes hosting the likes of concerts, rugby matches and women’s or under-21 Scotland games.

And the beachfront stadium would directly sustain 260 jobs, worth £6m of that £20m annual input into the local economy.

It is estimated it would take four seasons for players to take the field once the plans are approved.

Cost of Aberdeen FC’s new stadium soars to £80m

The “early stage, conservative estimates” were put together by AGCC and MKA Economics, commissioned by the club and city council.

If Aberdeen FC’s new stadium is built at the beach, it would create almost 400 construction jobs.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack made the case for the new stadium at a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack made the case for the new stadium at a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

As recently as April, AFC chairman Dave Cormack predicted it would cost £75m. Council planners have since suggested it will cost another £5m.

Rocketing construction prices are not a problem exclusive to the Dons, however.

Aberdeen City Council recently confirmed the delayed Union Terrace Gardens refurbishment would cost another £1.5m, taking the total to £30m.

Supply chain issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and by Covid have been blamed.

Why did Aberdeen FC look to the beach after Kingsford plans were approved?

Aberdeen FC won a court battle to build Kingsford early in 2019.

But council bosses suggested a new stadium at the beach as they looked for a centrepiece for beach regeneration.

The previous council leaders approached the Dons in 2021 proposing the diversion, after the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the new Dons ground has come to take on a marquee role in the £150m city centre and beach masterplan refresh – due to be voted on in December.

Another design concept showing how the ground could look if built.

Besides, the move to a new ground – only metres away from Pittodrie – could be worth eight times what Kingsford would bring to the local economy.

A similar AGCC report from 2017 suggested the ground between Westhill and Kingswells would bring a £2.5m boost a year.

Report emphasises community boost

Over the 60 pages of the new report, words like “catalyst” and “catalytic” appear more than 50 times.

Other proposals for the beach include an urban park, refurbishment of the Beach Ballroom and upgraded community leisure facilities.

Suggestions include a second ice rink to meet demand and “ideally” an outdoor artificial ‘Cruyff Court’ pitch, like those elsewhere in the city.

But without the stadium, the report authors warn these other parts of the plan are “likely to be less impactful”.

Chairman of Aberdeen FC Dave Cormack said: “Evidence shows that successful regeneration projects need a centrepiece.

“This is one of the reasons Aberdeen City Council approached us about staying in the city with a stadium that would be a catalyst for the wider revitalisation.

“A new, net-zero, sea-facing stadium would drive the footfall necessary to enable the regeneration of the beachfront, so that the area becomes a true destination.”

Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium has reached the end of its time. (Image: SNS)

Drawing tourists and locals alike, the new Aberdeen FC stadium is projected to significantly boost surrounding businesses – and turn the fortunes of publicly-run facilities around.

The chamber and MKA believe an extra 350,000 people could visit the new ground for major events every year.

Those would add to around 400,000 visits recorded at Pittodrie, making the new beach arena responsible for a total yearly footfall of 750,000.

Those huge numbers could lead to an extra £8.16m being spent in the city centre and surrounding area, supporting 32 new jobs.

The hard-hit city centre could benefit from the scheme. Supplied by James Wyllie/DC Thomson

Aberdeen FC plans  ‘net zero’ community stadium

As “one of the world’s first net zero arenas”, it is hoped Aberdeen FC’s new stadium would draw tourists and locals to the area.

Bolstering the green credentials of Pittodrie’s replacement could also open up new funding opportunities given the eye-watering projected cost.

The club hopes to use the significant space the new ground would offer to expand the work of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

In looking for answers in how best to do that, bosses have looked to the examples set by the likes of Tottenham and Brentford in the English top flight.

The expansion of what’s on offer at the ground would protect the jobs of 163 Pittodrie employees.

And it would allow the hiring of another 22 people, the report says.

Fans have been broadly supportive of the plans. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

How will Aberdeen FC pay for the new stadium?

Expectations that Aberdeen FC would ask for public cash towards its new stadium seemed to be confirmed ahead of a Pittodrie press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The sale of Pittodrie is thought to be key to funding the stadium, as well as potentially selling the naming rights.

It seems like Aberdeen City Council – which has set conditions on public cash going into the ground – could be asked for investment in shared areas.

The local authority would lead on the construction of the stadium, to keep work on the beachfront revamp consistent.

Aberdeen FC is also looking into the prospect of a long-term lease of the land for the new arena.

AGCC policy adviser Fergus Mutch presented the economic impact report, projected a new Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach could be worth £1bn for the city. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
AGCC policy adviser Fergus Mutch presented the economic impact report, projected a new Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach could be worth £1bn for the city. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Whatever the ask, AGCC warns the city “cannot afford to lose the club”.

Policy adviser Fergus Mutch said: “Retaining Aberdeen FC in our city centre is becoming more critical by the day.

“Uncertainty grows around the future of two of our shopping centres and Union Street falls further into decline.

“Public finances are being squeezed like never before. But we must invest in capital projects like this which will enhance our city and secure our future prosperity.”

The future of Aberdeen

