Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp

Aberdeen FC’s latest plan to replace Pittodrie with a new beach stadium could cost £80 million – but fresh studies predict a billion-pound boost for the city.

Costs of the replacement ground have been revealed as part of a new report published by the club, showing the economic and community benefits of the proposal.

It prices the new arena at double the initial £40m estimates given for the club’s previously proposed Kingsford Stadium.

Despite that, fewer fans would be able to fit inside – understood to be a drive to create “scarcity value” for tickets.

The beach stadium would hold between 16,000 and 18,000 people.

Kingsford, near Westhill, was expected to have room for 20,000.

But even with fewer seats, report authors Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) reckon the beachfront stadium will eclipse what Kingsford could add to the local economy.

The new plans are thought to be worth £20m a year – totalling £1bn within its 50-year lifespan.

And that includes hosting the likes of concerts, rugby matches and women’s or under-21 Scotland games.

And the beachfront stadium would directly sustain 260 jobs, worth £6m of that £20m annual input into the local economy.

It is estimated it would take four seasons for players to take the field once the plans are approved.

The “early stage, conservative estimates” were put together by AGCC and MKA Economics, commissioned by the club and city council.

If Aberdeen FC’s new stadium is built at the beach, it would create almost 400 construction jobs.

As recently as April, AFC chairman Dave Cormack predicted it would cost £75m. Council planners have since suggested it will cost another £5m.

Rocketing construction prices are not a problem exclusive to the Dons, however.

Aberdeen City Council recently confirmed the delayed Union Terrace Gardens refurbishment would cost another £1.5m, taking the total to £30m.

Supply chain issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and by Covid have been blamed.

Why did Aberdeen FC look to the beach after Kingsford plans were approved?

Aberdeen FC won a court battle to build Kingsford early in 2019.

But council bosses suggested a new stadium at the beach as they looked for a centrepiece for beach regeneration.

The previous council leaders approached the Dons in 2021 proposing the diversion, after the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the new Dons ground has come to take on a marquee role in the £150m city centre and beach masterplan refresh – due to be voted on in December.

Besides, the move to a new ground – only metres away from Pittodrie – could be worth eight times what Kingsford would bring to the local economy.

A similar AGCC report from 2017 suggested the ground between Westhill and Kingswells would bring a £2.5m boost a year.

Report emphasises community boost

Over the 60 pages of the new report, words like “catalyst” and “catalytic” appear more than 50 times.

Other proposals for the beach include an urban park, refurbishment of the Beach Ballroom and upgraded community leisure facilities.

Suggestions include a second ice rink to meet demand and “ideally” an outdoor artificial ‘Cruyff Court’ pitch, like those elsewhere in the city.

But without the stadium, the report authors warn these other parts of the plan are “likely to be less impactful”.

Chairman of Aberdeen FC Dave Cormack said: “Evidence shows that successful regeneration projects need a centrepiece.

“This is one of the reasons Aberdeen City Council approached us about staying in the city with a stadium that would be a catalyst for the wider revitalisation.

“A new, net-zero, sea-facing stadium would drive the footfall necessary to enable the regeneration of the beachfront, so that the area becomes a true destination.”

Drawing tourists and locals alike, the new Aberdeen FC stadium is projected to significantly boost surrounding businesses – and turn the fortunes of publicly-run facilities around.

The chamber and MKA believe an extra 350,000 people could visit the new ground for major events every year.

Those would add to around 400,000 visits recorded at Pittodrie, making the new beach arena responsible for a total yearly footfall of 750,000.

Those huge numbers could lead to an extra £8.16m being spent in the city centre and surrounding area, supporting 32 new jobs.

Aberdeen FC plans ‘net zero’ community stadium

As “one of the world’s first net zero arenas”, it is hoped Aberdeen FC’s new stadium would draw tourists and locals to the area.

Bolstering the green credentials of Pittodrie’s replacement could also open up new funding opportunities given the eye-watering projected cost.

The club hopes to use the significant space the new ground would offer to expand the work of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

In looking for answers in how best to do that, bosses have looked to the examples set by the likes of Tottenham and Brentford in the English top flight.

The expansion of what’s on offer at the ground would protect the jobs of 163 Pittodrie employees.

And it would allow the hiring of another 22 people, the report says.

How will Aberdeen FC pay for the new stadium?

Expectations that Aberdeen FC would ask for public cash towards its new stadium seemed to be confirmed ahead of a Pittodrie press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The sale of Pittodrie is thought to be key to funding the stadium, as well as potentially selling the naming rights.

It seems like Aberdeen City Council – which has set conditions on public cash going into the ground – could be asked for investment in shared areas.

The local authority would lead on the construction of the stadium, to keep work on the beachfront revamp consistent.

Aberdeen FC is also looking into the prospect of a long-term lease of the land for the new arena.

Whatever the ask, AGCC warns the city “cannot afford to lose the club”.

Policy adviser Fergus Mutch said: “Retaining Aberdeen FC in our city centre is becoming more critical by the day.

“Uncertainty grows around the future of two of our shopping centres and Union Street falls further into decline.

“Public finances are being squeezed like never before. But we must invest in capital projects like this which will enhance our city and secure our future prosperity.”

