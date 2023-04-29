Peterhead defender Jason Brown: ‘This has been the toughest season of my career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead defender Jason Brown: ‘This has been the toughest season of my career’

Blue Toon defender still hoping an awful campaign can have a happy ending.

By Paul Third
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead’s League One status remains up in the air but whatever happens Blue Toon defender Jason Brown will not look back with fondness on this season.

The Blue Toon must win their last two games of the season if they are to have any chance of staying up.

The club retains hope of carrying out a great escape by claiming a play-off place at Clyde’s expense but regardless of the outcome Brown knows the campaign has been an underwhelming one.

He said: “It’s been an awful season. It’s been the toughest I’ve been involved in and one I don’t want to experience again.

“The list of issues we’ve had this season is incredible and it hasn’t been good enough. We know as individuals, staff and a club it has not been good enough for Peterhead.”

Future is bright under new management team

The club confirmed Jordon Brown – Jason’s brother – and Ryan Strachan as co-managers earlier this week.

The duo will form the third management team at the club this season following David Robertson’s short-lived spell in the dugout after long-serving boss Jim McInally’s departure in November.

Brown has been encouraged by the signs of progress at the club since the duo took charge.

He said: “I’m delighted for both of them.

“Since they took on the responsibility as interim managers it is clear to see there has been a vast improvement in the performances and it is due to their hard work.

“The feeling in the dressing room is that everyone is really happy for them but we need to get our heads down, get back to work and show the club has made the right decision in appointing them.

“I’m sure we will look back in time on this as a positive change for the club.

“There has been a slight improvement in the last four of five weeks and we’ve taken confidence from the performances.

“The two managers have shown in that time they are making progress and I’m sure they will get there.

“It will be a long road ahead but one we’re all looking forward to.”

Blue Toon hoping for final day drama

Clyde’s injury-time leveller in the 1-1 draw at Balmoor last week means the Bully Wee need just a point to consign Peterhead to League Two next season.

But with two games remaining and a slim chance of survival Brown and his team-mates, who head to Kelty Hearts today, are refusing to give up hope.

He said: “Last weekend felt like a killer blow but we know there is still a chance.

“We need to take care of business this weekend in another tough game but it’s one we are all confident we can go and win.

“We know what we’ve got to do now, there is no room for error, but we feel as if we’ve got nothing to lose here.

“We can’t control what happens elsewhere, we just have to look after ourselves. We know we’ve got to win and we’re confident we can do that.”

