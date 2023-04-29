Peterhead defender Jason Brown: ‘This has been the toughest season of my career’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead’s League One status remains up in the air but whatever happens Blue Toon defender Jason Brown will not look back with fondness on this season.

The Blue Toon must win their last two games of the season if they are to have any chance of staying up.

The club retains hope of carrying out a great escape by claiming a play-off place at Clyde’s expense but regardless of the outcome Brown knows the campaign has been an underwhelming one.

He said: “It’s been an awful season. It’s been the toughest I’ve been involved in and one I don’t want to experience again.

“The list of issues we’ve had this season is incredible and it hasn’t been good enough. We know as individuals, staff and a club it has not been good enough for Peterhead.”

Future is bright under new management team

The club confirmed Jordon Brown – Jason’s brother – and Ryan Strachan as co-managers earlier this week.

The duo will form the third management team at the club this season following David Robertson’s short-lived spell in the dugout after long-serving boss Jim McInally’s departure in November.

Brown has been encouraged by the signs of progress at the club since the duo took charge.

He said: “I’m delighted for both of them.

“Since they took on the responsibility as interim managers it is clear to see there has been a vast improvement in the performances and it is due to their hard work.

“The feeling in the dressing room is that everyone is really happy for them but we need to get our heads down, get back to work and show the club has made the right decision in appointing them.

“I’m sure we will look back in time on this as a positive change for the club.

“There has been a slight improvement in the last four of five weeks and we’ve taken confidence from the performances.

“The two managers have shown in that time they are making progress and I’m sure they will get there.

“It will be a long road ahead but one we’re all looking forward to.”

Blue Toon hoping for final day drama

Clyde’s injury-time leveller in the 1-1 draw at Balmoor last week means the Bully Wee need just a point to consign Peterhead to League Two next season.

But with two games remaining and a slim chance of survival Brown and his team-mates, who head to Kelty Hearts today, are refusing to give up hope.

He said: “Last weekend felt like a killer blow but we know there is still a chance.

“We need to take care of business this weekend in another tough game but it’s one we are all confident we can go and win.

“We know what we’ve got to do now, there is no room for error, but we feel as if we’ve got nothing to lose here.

“We can’t control what happens elsewhere, we just have to look after ourselves. We know we’ve got to win and we’re confident we can do that.”