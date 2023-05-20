Condition of seizure-stricken pet dog Noel may be worse than first feared

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen couple fear the condition of their seizure stricken pet Labrador may be more serious than first thought.

Seven-year-old Noel suffered a small seizure earlier this year, with the vet asking his owners to monitor the situation closely.

Unfortunately he had another, which lasted for several minutes, and left the poor pooch “feeling scared”, according to his owner Pam Adamiec.

She said the incident left her and her fiance Craig Troup “frightened”, with the latter adding: “You just feel very helpless, you don’t know what you can do and it is scary. It’s pretty awful.”

The couple has already organised a brain scan for Noel, but have now set up an online fundraiser for £3,200 to cover the bill of a further spinal fluid test.

‘Overwhelming response’

The engaged couple, who own Highland Moss – a plant shop located on Aberdeen’s Constitution Street – have received an “overwhelming response” from their customers during Noel’s health battle.

The dog is well-known at the shop, as he spends most of his days greeting customers and waiting for a “loving scratch”.

According to his owners, he has a “special place” in the hearts of everyone he meets.

Although the couple has pet insurance for their “furry companion”, their policy is not enough to cover the costs of all his medical appointments.

After Noel received all-clear blood results from the vet, he was referred to a neurologist consultation for further testing, including a CT scan, to determine the cause and rule out a brain tumour or other life-threatening conditions.

Vets suspect he may have epilepsy.

The couple’s pet insurance covers up to £1,000, however, as the estimated cost of a brain scan and consultation is nearly £3,600, they have to raise the remaining amount for it to ensure that Noel “receives the best care possible”.

Their fundraiser on GoFundMe has been popular, with 156 donations and £2,735 being raised so far.

Noel’s appointment with a neurologist took place on Thursday, with another one now need to take fluid from his spine.

Miss Adamiec explained: “The vet said that unfortunately epilepsy is usually diagnosed when dogs are young and because Noel is older, there is a higher chance that seizures may be cause by cancer tumour or other changes in brain.

‘Amazing’ support

“He will need a spinal fluid test and after we will see what treatment or surgery he will need. We still hope it will be ‘only’ epilepsy which can be maintained by pills.”

Thanking people for donating, Mr Troup said: “We’re so thankful and we’re so grateful. It’s really been overwhelming how much support we’ve had, and also from people with dogs that have had similar experiences.

“He’s loved by many people in the city and beyond, and the support has been amazing.”