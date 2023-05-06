‘We’re here because it’s King’s Day’: Crowds flock to Royal Deeside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re here because it’s King’s Day’: Crowds flock to Royal Deeside

Scores of people marked the coronation at Balmoral and Ballater, which hold a special place in King Charles's heart.

By Sally McDonald
The King's Coronation brought out the crowds to Ballater and Balmoral. From left, Wilma Muir, Jim and Mary McKie, Wendy and David Cobban. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The King's Coronation brought out the crowds to Ballater and Balmoral. From left, Wilma Muir, Jim and Mary McKie, Wendy and David Cobban. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Scores of people flocked to King Charles’s beloved Deeside to take in the coronation today.

The ceremony was shown on big screens at Ballater’s Albert Hall and nearby Balmoral Castle, where Ballater Pipe Band performed alongside a falconry displays and a line-up of colourful vintage buses.

Locals and holiday-makers from all over made the trip, describing it as “something to remember”.

Friends April Burtenshaw and Corrine Barraclough made the trip for coronation weekend from East Sussex. Image Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

April Burtenshaw, 57, came from East Sussex with her friend Corrine Barraclough, 55, in honour of her late grandad Ronald Rose, who was born in Ballater and went on to become a baker – delivering rolls to the Queen.

The sales assistant said: “My grandad used to deliver the morning rolls to the Queen at Balmoral Castle. Our whole family loves Ballater and my mum used to come on holidays here all the time. We’re thrilled to be here and to see Charles crowned. He will make a fantastic king.”

Jim and Mary Mckie watched the coronation ceremony from The Albert Halls in Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘It is a special event’

Mary and Jim McKie, both 66, and from Aberdeen, took time out from their holiday at Ballater Caravan Park to join locals at the Albert Hall.

Mr McKie, a retired civil servant, said: “I am very happy to be here to join the local community in the celebration of the coronation. It is a special event not only for the village but the whole country.”

His wife added: “It’s very exciting. Everyone is so happy. We were at the Coronation Ball last week too which was fabulous.”

Norma Malcolm, Lynda Wilson and Merith Jager went to Balmoral Castle for ‘King’s Day’. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdonians Norma Malcolm, 81, her daughter Lynda Wilson, 63, and her future daughter-in-law Merith Jager, 24, from the Netherlands, were exuberant, chorusing: “We’re here because it’s King’s Day. We love the Royal family.”

Family affair

Ballater sawmill worker Andrew Thompson, 38, from was watching the coronation on his home with his daughters Caia, eight, Xana, six, and Hali, four.

He said: “It is a historic time, especially for the kids. They’ve been learning all about the coronation in school and have been making crowns. This is something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Andrew Thomson took in the coronation proceedings with his daughters Hali, four, Caia, eight, and Xana, six. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile it was a poignant return to Balmoral for police officer Chris Macaulay, who was last there as the late Queen left her beloved Scottish home for the last time.

The 36-year-old, from Inverness, today travelled to Balmoral Castle with his family, wife Mari-Louise, 34, son Zachary, two, and mother-in-law Roz McCooey.

He said: “I am glad to be here on a happier occasion this time and off duty.”

Richard and Wendy Isaacs with their dogs Buddy, Meg and Bertie made the trip for the coronation – and hope to land themselves a bottle of commemorative whisky. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Commemorative whisky brings visitors

IT delivery manager Wendy Isaacs, 53, and her retired builder husband Richard, 64, from Somerset, were enjoying a holiday nearby with their dogs, Meg, and Buddy, both 13, and Bertie, seven.

They came to Balmoral for the coveted, limited edition, Royal Salute commemorative whisky.

Mrs Isaccs said: “We wanted to celebrate the coronation and what better way to do it than at Balmoral.”

