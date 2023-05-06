Ross County 2-0 Livingston – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies close gap on relegation rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County 2-0 Livingston – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies close gap on relegation rivals

County now trail Dundee United and Kilmarnock by just a solitary point, following their win over the Lions.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County celebrate Alex Samuel's goal against Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County celebrate Alex Samuel's goal against Livingston. Image: SNS

Ross County breathed fresh life into their survival bid with a vital 2-0 win over Livingston in their opening post-split fixture.

Towards the end of a cagey first half, with very little to show between the two sides, the Staggies made a timely breakthrough on 40 minutes. Yan Dhanda’s pinpoint delivery was met by the head of Alex Iacovitti who guided an effort past Shamal George.

The goal gave County the impetus to take complete command of the second half, and an inspired substitution from Malky Mackay helped them double their advantage on 61 minutes. Alex Samuel, who had been on the park less than four minutes, was on the receiving end of another sublime delivery from Dhanda, and on hand to thump a header home.

Alex Samuel gets on the end of Yan Dhanda’s cross to net for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Livingston barely laid a glove on the Staggies in the second half and the day got even worse for David Martindale’s men, when a VAR check upgraded Kurtis Guthrie’s foul on Keith Watson from a yellow card to a red.

County knew they would remain bottom of the Premiership no matter what, but defeats for Kilmarnock and Dundee United mean they are now just a point behind both sides with four matches remaining.

Staggies wipe off scars of Tynecastle

County came into the match fresh from a chastening 6-1 loss against Hearts in their final post-split fixture.

Given the manner of the defeat, and the results elsewhere which left them four points adrift, it was always going to be interesting to see how they would react.

It took time for them to get into their flow against the Lions, who arguably made the better start to the game without ever troubling the hosts’ goal.

Malky Mackay and David Martindale. Image: SNS

After making the breakthrough before half-time through Alex Iacovitti, the Staggies never looked like relinquishing their lead. After Alex Samuel doubled their advantage, there were chances for County to add further to the scoreline.

The need for a strong start to the post-split fixtures almost made this a must-win match. Having done that, and tightened up the standings at the foot of the table, County will feel they can put serious pressure on Kilmarnock and Dundee United if they continue their momentum against the latter at Tannadice next weekend.

Samuel breaks his duck

Welshman Samuel has endured a difficult time since making the switch to Dingwall from Wycombe Wanderers in summer 2021.

After making just six appearances in his debut campaign, he went on to suffer a cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him from action for 10 months.

Since returning in January, Samuel has been limited to just a scattering of substitute appearances.

Alex Samuel following Ross County’s win over Livingston. Image: SNS

He was brought on at a relatively early, albeit crucially important stage against Livi, when there was still just a solitary goal in it.

He immediately showed tenacity alongside fellow substitute Josh Stones, and was quickly rewarded within four minutes when his thumping header from a Dhanda delivery put the Staggies firmly on course for victory.

It could barely have been a more timely manner for him to net his first Staggies goal.

Given the likely injury absence of Eamonn Brophy for the remainder of the campaign, County need as many of their forwards on form as possible during the run-in. Mackay will have taken delight at seeing Samuel step up to the mark.

Dhanda deliveries made difference

The match was ultimately settled by two similar goals, which both stemmed from moments of quality from returning midfielder Yan Dhanda.

Yan Dhanda celebrates after setting up Alex Iacovitti’s opener against Livingston. Image: SNS

Englishman Dhanda was making his first start since suffering a foot injury, at a point when he was starting to make a telling impact on Mackay’s side.

The quality of delivery which Dhanda supplied for the two goals will be a key asset for the Staggies in the remaining four games, especially when his team-mates are coming to know what to expect as the finishes from Iacovitti and Samuel would suggest.

Talking tactics

Mackay shook his side up from the team which suffered the bruising defeat at Tynecastle. Teenager Dylan Smith, Josh Sims and Nohan Kenneh dropped out, with skipper Keith Watson, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda recalled to the starting line-up.

Referee watch

David Dickinson had a quiet afternoon until the dying stages, when he was summoned to check the VAR monitor following Kurtis Guthrie’s challenge on Keith Watson. After concluding Guthrie caught the Staggies skipper with a flailing arm, he opted to upgrade the initial yellow card to a red.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Watson 6, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6; Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Kenneh 57), Cancola 6 (Tillson 70), Harmon 6; Dhanda 8 (O Edwards 84); Murray 6 (A Samuel 57), White 6 (Stones 57).

Subs not used: Munro, Sims, Hiwula, Tillson, Smith.

LIVINGSTON (4-3-3): George 6; Devlin 6, Boyes 6, Fitzwater 6 (De Lucas 71), Montano 5 (Penrice 61); Stephen Kelly 6, Holt 6, Sean Kelly 6; Bradley 5 (Bahamboula 71), Anderson 6 (Guthrie 73), Nouble 6.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Brandon, Parkes, Shinnie, Pittman

Attendance: 3,129

Star man

Yan Dhanda was back in the starting 11 for the first time following injury, and he picked up from where he left off by supplying two excellent deliveries for the two goals.

[[title]]