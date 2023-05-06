Village hall in Methlick packed as locals come together to watch coronation of King Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Village hall in Methlick packed as locals come together to watch coronation of King Charles

Villagers said it was "fantastic to be together and celebrate".

By Cameron Roy
The village of Methlick turned out to watch the coronation of King Charles III.
The village of Methlick turned out to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

Scores of people have turned out to watch screenings of the coronation of King Charles together.

Village halls and legions across the north-east are holding the screenings, including the Beaton Hall in Methlick – where more than 100 people are getting into the spirit of the celebrations.

Decked out in Union flag bunting and God Save the King banners, the hall is packed with families, couples and individuals keen to come together for the momentous occasion.

‘I will be toasting the King”

Denise Belshaw, 62, has lived in Methlick for 35 years and is the secretary of the village community council.

She organised the event and booked the big screen from the council’s leisure department.

Denise Belshaw toasting King Charles at the front row of the Coronation screening.
Denise Belshaw toasting King Charles at the front row of the Coronation screening. Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Wearing a crown from the Queen’s Jubilee and bringing along her own mini bottle of processco, she said: “I think it brings the community together and we are very lucky to have Balmoral on our doorstep.

“When Charles was prince he even came to Haddo House and donated after Storm Arwen destroyed thousands of trees.”

Village of Methlick gathered to watch King Charles III's Coronation.
The village gathered to watch history unfold. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Conversation Cafe provides refreshments

The hall’s kitchen was in full use throughout the showing as a team of volunteers prepared vast amounts of tea, coffee, coronation chicken sandwiches and meringues with red and blue swirls for the hungry crowd.

Sandy Davidson, is one of the 13 volunteers involved with the Aberdeenshire Conversation Cafe who provided the refreshments.

It was set up in October 2022 to help reduce isolation and support people’s mental health.

Sandy Davidson helped organise the refreshments.
Sandy Davidson helped organise the refreshments. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Ms Davidson, who is a mental health officer with Aberdeenshire Council said the event was like a “military operation” in the back but she hoped it was friendly at the front.

She said: “We are here every month to give people a bit of support who need it and to let people know we are here.

Although not a royalist herself, she said it was still important for her to be at the event to support the community.

The screening is one of the dozens of events taking place over the weekend in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend.

People of all ages turned out for the coronation celebrations at Beaton Hall, Methlick.
People of all ages turned out for King Charles’ Coronation celebrations at Beaton Hall, Methlick. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Important for children to witness ‘historical moment’

The event was also an occasion for many families to gather.

Laura and Nick Smart said they mostly came along so the children Emily, three, and Hannah nine months, could be at the “historical moment”.

Hannah has been getting into the coronation spirit with her mum Laura Smart.
Hannah has been getting into the coronation spirit with her mum Laura Smart. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Mrs Smart said: “I remember spending time with my family for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee when I was a kid.

“My dad was in the army so he is quite traditional.”

A unique coronation whisky was also up for grabs in a lucky square competition run by the Royal British Legion.

Special Coronation Whisky from PoppyScotland was a prize at event.
Attendees could also buy a lucky square to be in with the chance to win this special Coronation Whisky from PoppyScotland. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson

‘I would have been watching anyway’

Hilary Gordon, 60, has been living in Methlick for 25 years and is the secretary of Ythan Valley Rotary Club. It was set up in 2019 and has been active in campaigning to help Ukraine.

She said: “I would have been sitting at home watching it anyway, but it is fantastic to be together and celebrate it this weekend.

President of the club, Isobel Davidson, said she knows King Charles is keen to keep his support for nearby Haddo country park up although she admits “he might be a little busy now”.

Beaton Hall in Methlick was filled with people watching the coronation of King Charles III.
Beaton Hall in Methlick was filled with people taking in the coronation of King Charles III. Image :Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Busy coronation weekend for village

However, the big-screen viewing is not the only event taking place this weekend.

There will also be a commemorative rose planting ceremony on Sunday with the Lady of Aberdeen planting the first rose at the war memorial.

After that, the village will host a big lunch party, before a general tidy-up on The Big Help Out on Monday.

275 years of The Royal Family across the north and north-east

