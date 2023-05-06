Village hall in Methlick packed as locals come together to watch coronation of King Charles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scores of people have turned out to watch screenings of the coronation of King Charles together.

Village halls and legions across the north-east are holding the screenings, including the Beaton Hall in Methlick – where more than 100 people are getting into the spirit of the celebrations.

Decked out in Union flag bunting and God Save the King banners, the hall is packed with families, couples and individuals keen to come together for the momentous occasion.

‘I will be toasting the King”

Denise Belshaw, 62, has lived in Methlick for 35 years and is the secretary of the village community council.

She organised the event and booked the big screen from the council’s leisure department.

Wearing a crown from the Queen’s Jubilee and bringing along her own mini bottle of processco, she said: “I think it brings the community together and we are very lucky to have Balmoral on our doorstep.

“When Charles was prince he even came to Haddo House and donated after Storm Arwen destroyed thousands of trees.”

Aberdeenshire Conversation Cafe provides refreshments

The hall’s kitchen was in full use throughout the showing as a team of volunteers prepared vast amounts of tea, coffee, coronation chicken sandwiches and meringues with red and blue swirls for the hungry crowd.

Sandy Davidson, is one of the 13 volunteers involved with the Aberdeenshire Conversation Cafe who provided the refreshments.

It was set up in October 2022 to help reduce isolation and support people’s mental health.

Ms Davidson, who is a mental health officer with Aberdeenshire Council said the event was like a “military operation” in the back but she hoped it was friendly at the front.

She said: “We are here every month to give people a bit of support who need it and to let people know we are here.

Although not a royalist herself, she said it was still important for her to be at the event to support the community.

The screening is one of the dozens of events taking place over the weekend in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend.

Important for children to witness ‘historical moment’

The event was also an occasion for many families to gather.

Laura and Nick Smart said they mostly came along so the children Emily, three, and Hannah nine months, could be at the “historical moment”.

Mrs Smart said: “I remember spending time with my family for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee when I was a kid.

“My dad was in the army so he is quite traditional.”

A unique coronation whisky was also up for grabs in a lucky square competition run by the Royal British Legion.

‘I would have been watching anyway’

Hilary Gordon, 60, has been living in Methlick for 25 years and is the secretary of Ythan Valley Rotary Club. It was set up in 2019 and has been active in campaigning to help Ukraine.

She said: “I would have been sitting at home watching it anyway, but it is fantastic to be together and celebrate it this weekend.

President of the club, Isobel Davidson, said she knows King Charles is keen to keep his support for nearby Haddo country park up although she admits “he might be a little busy now”.

Busy coronation weekend for village

However, the big-screen viewing is not the only event taking place this weekend.

There will also be a commemorative rose planting ceremony on Sunday with the Lady of Aberdeen planting the first rose at the war memorial.

After that, the village will host a big lunch party, before a general tidy-up on The Big Help Out on Monday.