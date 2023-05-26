Fraserburgh business anonymously donates £200,000 to Nescol campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh business anonymously donates £200,000 to Nescol campus

The money will go towards a number of projects, including the creation of an 'Esports Arena'.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Fraserburgh's Nescol campus.
North East Scotland College's campus in Fraserburgh.

A Fraserburgh business has donated £200,000 to North East Scotland College in its latest show of support for the further education centre.

The business, who do not want to be identified, has entered a third year of support for a range of projects at Nescol’s Fraserburgh campus, with funds now totalling £500,000.

The funding is designed to increase opportunities for young people in the town and surrounding area.

Inside Nescol Fraserburgh's campus.
Nescol’s Fraserburgh campus will benefit from the funding.

It began in 2021 with a £100,000 donation, which led to the creation of the Future Skills Zone at the campus, with the innovative learning area showcasing technology in areas including robotics and 3D printing.

This was followed in 2022 with a £200,000 award by the same business, which was used to create the Future Skills Workshop.

It is a hands-on facility which will underpin training in energy transition, including hydrogen and wind power technologies.

New ‘Esports Arena’

Now, the latest funding will enable a range of projects to be delivered at the Fraserburgh campus in 2023/24, including:

  • The creation of an “Esports Arena” in response to growing demand to study for qualifications in one of the UK’s fastest growing industries.
  • The purchase and installation of a new CNC plasma cutting system to help meet significant demand for qualified welders in the offshore wind sector.
  • New training rigs for renewables related activity, expanding provision in the Future Skills Workshop.
  • Updated equipment for the fitness suite, supporting students to pursue careers in personal training, coaching and uniformed services.
  • Enhancements to the hair and beauty salons to meet growing demand for full-time, part-time and school groups.
Nescol principal Neil Cowie.
Nescol principal Neil Cowie. Image: Nescol.

Nescol principal Neil Cowie said: “The incredible generosity shown by our benefactor is matched by their commitment to the communities we serve, as the extension of the support for the college demonstrates.

“The initial agreement in 2021 has now extended into a third year and this long-term relationship is bringing significant benefit to all those who use the Fraserburgh campus.

“The projects completed and those in the pipeline help to ensure we have facilities that give students the best possible chance of success in their chosen career, learning in an engaging and inspiring environment and developing skills that are matched to the requirements of industry.”

‘Endorsement of the innovation’

A spokesman for the benefactor added: “We value the work being done by Nescol and the ambitions to ensure that Fraserburgh and the surrounding area has a workforce that is well-placed to embrace opportunities now and in the future.

“The latest donation is an endorsement of the innovation that has been demonstrated but also of the relationship between our company and the college, which continues to grow and thrive.”

Conversation

