Fraserburgh business anonymously donates £200,000 to Nescol campus

A Fraserburgh business has donated £200,000 to North East Scotland College in its latest show of support for the further education centre.

The business, who do not want to be identified, has entered a third year of support for a range of projects at Nescol’s Fraserburgh campus, with funds now totalling £500,000.

The funding is designed to increase opportunities for young people in the town and surrounding area.

It began in 2021 with a £100,000 donation, which led to the creation of the Future Skills Zone at the campus, with the innovative learning area showcasing technology in areas including robotics and 3D printing.

This was followed in 2022 with a £200,000 award by the same business, which was used to create the Future Skills Workshop.

It is a hands-on facility which will underpin training in energy transition, including hydrogen and wind power technologies.

New ‘Esports Arena’

Now, the latest funding will enable a range of projects to be delivered at the Fraserburgh campus in 2023/24, including:

The creation of an “Esports Arena” in response to growing demand to study for qualifications in one of the UK’s fastest growing industries.

The purchase and installation of a new CNC plasma cutting system to help meet significant demand for qualified welders in the offshore wind sector.

New training rigs for renewables related activity, expanding provision in the Future Skills Workshop.

Updated equipment for the fitness suite, supporting students to pursue careers in personal training, coaching and uniformed services.

Enhancements to the hair and beauty salons to meet growing demand for full-time, part-time and school groups.

Nescol principal Neil Cowie said: “The incredible generosity shown by our benefactor is matched by their commitment to the communities we serve, as the extension of the support for the college demonstrates.

“The initial agreement in 2021 has now extended into a third year and this long-term relationship is bringing significant benefit to all those who use the Fraserburgh campus.

“The projects completed and those in the pipeline help to ensure we have facilities that give students the best possible chance of success in their chosen career, learning in an engaging and inspiring environment and developing skills that are matched to the requirements of industry.”

‘Endorsement of the innovation’

A spokesman for the benefactor added: “We value the work being done by Nescol and the ambitions to ensure that Fraserburgh and the surrounding area has a workforce that is well-placed to embrace opportunities now and in the future.

“The latest donation is an endorsement of the innovation that has been demonstrated but also of the relationship between our company and the college, which continues to grow and thrive.”