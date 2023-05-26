Public asked for views on second phase of plans to transform Aberdeen beachfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Public asked for views on second phase of plans to transform Aberdeen beachfront

The second phase of the Beach Masterplan is focusing on the areas immediately north and south of phase one. 

By Lottie Hood
An image showing what the beach masterplan could look like. Supplied by Morrison Communications
Aberdeen City Council are asking residents to share their initial thoughts on the phase two of the plans for Aberdeen's waterfront. Image: Morrison Communications

The public are being asked for their opinions on phase two of plans to transform Aberdeen’s famous beachfront.

The initial consultation, starting today, is designed to gauge Aberdeen resident’s first impressions on stage two of plans for the area.

A framework to proceed with phase one has already been agreed earlier in May at a council meeting.

This stage includes creating a new urban park, an events park and new landscaping and structures on Broadhill. It also includes the creation of cycle lanes.

The second phase is focusing on the areas immediately north and south of phase one.

A map showing where phase one and two of the Beach Masterplan are located.
Consultation on phase two is focusing on the areas north and south of the initial phase. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Initial views needed in the early stage of planning

The multi-million plans for the city’s beachfront are designed to encourage tourism and help residents seek activities outdoors.

However, following the first consultation, many were left with concerns surrounding roads and accessibility.

For phase two, public consultation on the plans are being split into two sections.

One part will focus on the north of phase one to the River Don while the other will focus on the south which stretches to Footdee and the River Dee.

Each consultation will ask six questions for both areas.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Christian Allard, said: “The beachfront plans are designed to regenerate the area creating more facilities for both residents and visitors alike, making the area more accessible, and continuing to protect and appreciate the natural assets of the area.”

Further consultation will follow, however Aberdeen City Council said gaining initial views is key.

Co-leader Ian Yuill added: “We would encourage people to take part in the online consultation which is designed to gain initial views at this early stage of the project.”

The public consultation is available until Friday, June 23.

Conversation

