Public asked for views on second phase of plans to transform Aberdeen beachfront

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public are being asked for their opinions on phase two of plans to transform Aberdeen’s famous beachfront.

The initial consultation, starting today, is designed to gauge Aberdeen resident’s first impressions on stage two of plans for the area.

A framework to proceed with phase one has already been agreed earlier in May at a council meeting.

This stage includes creating a new urban park, an events park and new landscaping and structures on Broadhill. It also includes the creation of cycle lanes.

The second phase is focusing on the areas immediately north and south of phase one.

Initial views needed in the early stage of planning

The multi-million plans for the city’s beachfront are designed to encourage tourism and help residents seek activities outdoors.

However, following the first consultation, many were left with concerns surrounding roads and accessibility.

For phase two, public consultation on the plans are being split into two sections.

One part will focus on the north of phase one to the River Don while the other will focus on the south which stretches to Footdee and the River Dee.

Each consultation will ask six questions for both areas.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Christian Allard, said: “The beachfront plans are designed to regenerate the area creating more facilities for both residents and visitors alike, making the area more accessible, and continuing to protect and appreciate the natural assets of the area.”

Further consultation will follow, however Aberdeen City Council said gaining initial views is key.

Co-leader Ian Yuill added: “We would encourage people to take part in the online consultation which is designed to gain initial views at this early stage of the project.”

The public consultation is available until Friday, June 23.