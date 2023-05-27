Tina Turner mentee pays tribute to legendary singer with heartfelt performance at Grampian Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tina Turner mentee pays tribute to legendary singer with heartfelt performance at Grampian Pride

American singer and song-writer Janice Robinson closed Grampian Pride with a special song dedicated to Tina Turner.

By Denny Andonova
Grampian Pride 2023
Janice Robinson will close the Grampian Pride celebrations today with a special tribute to Tina Turner. Image: Janice Robinson/Wullie Marr.

A special song of love echoed through the air in Aberdeen in tribute to the legendary Tina Turner last night.

American singer and song-writer Janice Robinson performed a few of Turner’s iconic songs to commemorate her idol and mentor as part of Grampian Pride.

Robinson, who gained worldwide success as the lead singer of the Italian house group Livin’ Joy in the 1990s, performed at the Pride After Party at Duthie Park.

Just hours before taking on the stage, she shared her fond memories of Turner and of her last visit to the Granite City in 2019 with The Press and Journal.

Robinson reminisced about her tour with the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll in 2000 when she was invited to be the opening act, saying Turner was “all love and kindness”.

Janice Robinson
Image: Janice Robinson.

Turner died at her home in Switzerland on May 24, aged 83, after a long illness.

Robinson said: “She was the kind of person that everyone needs in their life – giving, warm, dedicated and loving. And that smile…it would just light you up from the inside.

“She was a ball of fire and love, and a genuinely good person who would always make you feel comfortable and seen in her presence.

“Tina was the first person to validate me as a solo artist and taught me never to give up on myself and on life. Inviting me to be her opening act has been the biggest thing for me.”

Grampian Pride 2023
Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Robinson dedicated her song There Must Be Love to Turner.

She added: “I’ve been an ally to the queer community since the beginning of my career. I’ve always been a huge supporter of what they represent – love and equality.

“My message is simple: love who you are, love who you want, love your life and remember – love, life and laughter is all I believe in because I am a dreamer.”

Thousands join Grampian Pride 2023

Bright rainbow flags coloured Union Street as people of all ages joined the parade to celebrate the queer community and show “they are proud of who they are”.

Kieran Semple joined the festivities for the first time this year to really soak in the atmosphere with his friends Amber Scott, Atanas Komsiyski and Alec Henry.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s so nice to see the queer community openly celebrating and also, giving more visibility to who we are and what we stand for.

Amber Scott, Alec Henry, Atanas Komsiyski and Kieran Semple at the Grampian Pride parade. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“I’ve been watching from the sidelines in previous years – but it’s so much better to be right in the middle of it, seeing how happy people are and how many support us.

“All of us are proud of who we are individually, but today we get to be proud of who we are as a community.”

Amber, 23, added: “It’s a day to remember our history and everything our community has been through – but also to move forward and shout out about us with pride.”

For Connor Buchan, Grampian Pride is the only place where he can be himself without any fear or reservations.

Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“This is the only time of the year, I feel I can truly be myself,” he said. “I can just be happy and proud of who I am without a care in the world about who approves or not.

“And this is the message we need to send children and the younger generation – this is not shameful, this is not wrong, and you are not alone.”

Lochside Academy teacher Anna Cormack has been taking part in the parade every year since 2018 to spread the message of “inclusivity and pride”.

The 27-year-old, who runs the LGBTQ+ club at the school, was delighted to see so many of her pupils in the crowds today and stressed the importance of such events.

English teacher Anna Cormack has been joining the parade since 2018. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s amazing to see kids being a lot more open about it these days – but they still feel like a minority and sometimes get ashamed.

“Events like this one show them they are not a minority and gives them a chance to feel included and accepted. It is really important that we send that message to them.

“It’s incredible to see so many people here today, waving the pride flag and showing their support for everyone in this community.”

Check out some of the pictures from Grampian Pride 2023:

GALLERY: Aberdeen awash with colour as thousands celebrate Grampian Pride



