Tina Turner mentee pays tribute to legendary singer with heartfelt performance at Grampian Pride

A special song of love echoed through the air in Aberdeen in tribute to the legendary Tina Turner last night.

American singer and song-writer Janice Robinson performed a few of Turner’s iconic songs to commemorate her idol and mentor as part of Grampian Pride.

Robinson, who gained worldwide success as the lead singer of the Italian house group Livin’ Joy in the 1990s, performed at the Pride After Party at Duthie Park.

Just hours before taking on the stage, she shared her fond memories of Turner and of her last visit to the Granite City in 2019 with The Press and Journal.

Robinson reminisced about her tour with the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll in 2000 when she was invited to be the opening act, saying Turner was “all love and kindness”.

Turner died at her home in Switzerland on May 24, aged 83, after a long illness.

Robinson said: “She was the kind of person that everyone needs in their life – giving, warm, dedicated and loving. And that smile…it would just light you up from the inside.

“She was a ball of fire and love, and a genuinely good person who would always make you feel comfortable and seen in her presence.

“Tina was the first person to validate me as a solo artist and taught me never to give up on myself and on life. Inviting me to be her opening act has been the biggest thing for me.”

Robinson dedicated her song There Must Be Love to Turner.

She added: “I’ve been an ally to the queer community since the beginning of my career. I’ve always been a huge supporter of what they represent – love and equality.

“My message is simple: love who you are, love who you want, love your life and remember – love, life and laughter is all I believe in because I am a dreamer.”

Thousands join Grampian Pride 2023

Bright rainbow flags coloured Union Street as people of all ages joined the parade to celebrate the queer community and show “they are proud of who they are”.

Kieran Semple joined the festivities for the first time this year to really soak in the atmosphere with his friends Amber Scott, Atanas Komsiyski and Alec Henry.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s so nice to see the queer community openly celebrating and also, giving more visibility to who we are and what we stand for.

“I’ve been watching from the sidelines in previous years – but it’s so much better to be right in the middle of it, seeing how happy people are and how many support us.

“All of us are proud of who we are individually, but today we get to be proud of who we are as a community.”

Amber, 23, added: “It’s a day to remember our history and everything our community has been through – but also to move forward and shout out about us with pride.”

For Connor Buchan, Grampian Pride is the only place where he can be himself without any fear or reservations.

“This is the only time of the year, I feel I can truly be myself,” he said. “I can just be happy and proud of who I am without a care in the world about who approves or not.

“And this is the message we need to send children and the younger generation – this is not shameful, this is not wrong, and you are not alone.”

Lochside Academy teacher Anna Cormack has been taking part in the parade every year since 2018 to spread the message of “inclusivity and pride”.

The 27-year-old, who runs the LGBTQ+ club at the school, was delighted to see so many of her pupils in the crowds today and stressed the importance of such events.

She said: “It’s amazing to see kids being a lot more open about it these days – but they still feel like a minority and sometimes get ashamed.

“Events like this one show them they are not a minority and gives them a chance to feel included and accepted. It is really important that we send that message to them.

“It’s incredible to see so many people here today, waving the pride flag and showing their support for everyone in this community.”

