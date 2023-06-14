Missing Inverness teenager last seen wearing Stone Island top

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness teenager has been reported missing.

Shanai Anderson has not been heard from since yesterday.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Inverness at around 5pm on Tuesday, wearing a grey Stone Island top, black leggings and white trainers.

She is also believed to have had a black bag.

Shania has been described as 5ft 6ins and with fair, blond hair.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace the teen.

Anyone who might have seen Shania or has any other relevant information is urgent to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number PS20230613-4721.