Crime & Courts Teenager downloaded sick child abuse video of six-month-old baby Struan Nicol was caught with 70 images and 18 videos of children after a video he downloaded on Snapchat sparked a police investigation. By Jenni Gee June 14 2023, 5.00pm Struan Nicol appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson