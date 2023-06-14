Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Lawyer admitted taking ‘some money’ from OAP, embezzlement trial told Jurors also heard from IT staff at James and George Collie Solicitors who claimed John Sinclair had attempted to permanently delete computer files. By David McPhee June 14 2023, 6.22pm Share Lawyer admitted taking ‘some money’ from OAP, embezzlement trial told Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5844718/lawyer-admitted-taking-some-money-from-oap-embezzlement-trial-told/ Copy Link John Sinclair is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]