Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy

A third wildfire has taken hold in the Highlands.

Fire crews have been called to the scene of a wildfire in an area of woodland, north of Torlundy.

Reports of a fire in the open first surfaced at around 6pm on Monday.

Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the area, sparking fears of another wildfire.

Fire crews made their way to the scene, but it is understood they were unable to reach the area due to restricted access.

Two days on, firefighters have returned to the area as the fire intensifies.

A helicopter has been drafted in to water bomb the area to prevent further devastation as two fire crews from Fort William work on the ground.

Fire crews battling several Highland wildfires

The wildfire is the third of its kind in the Highlands over the last two weeks.

For 14 days, Highland firefighters battled a wildfire at Cannich.

The blaze was seen from space and has destroyed land nearly double the size of Elgin or more than 2,000 football pitches – stretching to six square miles.

In Daviot, fire crews are continuing to dampen down hot spots following an extensive blaze in the area.

Homeowners were evacuated after losing power as a result of the extensive blaze, which broke out near Auchnahillin Holiday Park, south of Inverness on Saturday.

The flames could be seen by motorists travelling on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, as the fire swept across heathland.

Three crews remain in attendance, with one appliance due to remain at the scene overnight.

More as we get it.