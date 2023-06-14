Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shocked picnic-goers watched a grass fire take hold north of Aberdeen beach this evening.

The blaze took place to the north of the River Don, next to the Donmouth Local Nature Reserve at about 5.50pm.

Three fire appliances and a special unit attended the incident, which could be seen from as far as the Sir Duncan Rice Library in Old Aberdeen.

Fire services were made aware of the blaze at 5.52pm.

Fire crews had the incident under control a short time later.

In recent weeks, two major wildfires have taken place in the Highlands, at Cannich and Daviot respectively, with a third currently ongoing near Torlundy.