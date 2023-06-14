New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War in Orkney

A total of 1,580 lives were lost when the two warships sank during the conflict.

By David Mackay
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
HMS Vanguard sank off the Orkney coast more than 100 years ago. Image: Orkney Islands Council

New images have been revealed of First World War wrecks in Orkney that are regarded as among the UK’s most significant naval losses.

HMS Hampshire was lost of Marwick Head in June 1916 when it struck a mine with Lord Kitchener aboard with HMS Vanguard suffering an accidental explosion in Scapa Flow in July 1917.

A total of 1,580 lives were lost when the two ships sank with the wrecks now official war graves, meaning they are not accessible to members of the public.

However, now divers working with the Scapa Flow Museum have released new images of the underwater wrecks of HMS Hampshire and HMS Vanguard.

Black and white 3D model showing twisted remains of HMS Hampshire on seabed.
Photographic render of HMS Hampshire showing the port propeller. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Hopes HMS Hampshire and HMS Vanguard images will provide war insight

The Scapa Flow Museum has been carrying out photo surveys of the wrecks with the National Museum of the Royal Navy to learn more about them.

New videos, images and digital 3D models of the war graves have been produced of HMS Hampshire and HMS Vanguard for experts to study.

It is hoped the end result will also allow visitors to Scapa Flow Museum to get a better understanding of Orkney’s story in the First World War.

Nick Hewitt, Orkney Islands Council’s culture team manager said: “The end result will be an improved digital resource for visitors to Scapa Flow Museum and one which helps tell the story of Orkney’s role in the world wars as the UK’s key naval base – and the immense losses borne out here.”

Two divers shine lights on to section of HMS Hampshire, which shows portion of the name.
Two divers with partial section of HMS Hampshire name. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: “The study of wrecks is important in understanding the events around their loss, these are sometimes obscure.

“It is also important to preserve wrecks as monuments to those who gave their lives both in war and peace and that is why we are pressing the MoD and the UK government to institute a proper database of Royal Navy losses built on the work of the Maritime Archaeology Sea Trust (Mast).

Orkney Islands Council does an exemplary job in protecting the many wrecks in they care and we are delighted to support them.”

