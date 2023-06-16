Completion of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire fibre connectivity project marks ‘start of something significant’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The completion of a major project bringing fibre connectivity to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been hailed as a “big milestone”.

Approved in 2018, the Full Fibre project was put in place to connect more than 190 corporate sites to faster gigabit fibre technology.

It is hoped the completion of the network stretching 171 miles will help create, grow and attract businesses.

It also aims to enhance public services for residents.

The £11.5 million project links six major north-east sites. These include Aberdeen, Westhill, Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie and Ellon.

Councillors in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen have welcomed the “big milestone” and believe it will help make the north-east a more attractive place to live and work.

Opens up north-east for significant improvement

Chairwoman of the City Region Deal joint committee, Anne Stirling, said delivering connectivity to residents has always been a fundamental aim.

The councillor for Turiff and District said: “To see such a significant project as this being formally closed is a big milestone. Of course, we recognise that this is not the end.

“We continue to work with governments on the R100 project, the forthcoming Project Gigabit and we have a range of digital projects in the pipeline.

“That sits alongside the work that both local authorities are doing in their own right to get communities online.

“Improving connectivity across the Aberdeen City Region Deal area is something we know people need, and it is something we are working hard to deliver.”

Connecting 193 public sector buildings, the network is also set to benefit residents.

The network is within reach of 44,000 homes and 1,700 business premises.

UK Government minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, said the completion of the project also assists with the levelling up of Aberdeen and supports industry growth.

Vice-chairman Ian Yuill added: “Our deal is all about transformational investment. Spending in order to encourage others to also invest in the Deal area, irrespective of council boundaries.

“This fibre project is a perfect example of somewhere where we have invested in the infrastructure which will open the region up for significant improvement and speeds.

“Despite us seeing the project closure report, I am hopeful that this is the start of something significant not the end.”