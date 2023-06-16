Completion of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire fibre connectivity project marks ‘start of something significant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Completion of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire fibre connectivity project marks ‘start of something significant’

It is hoped the completion of the network stretching over 171 miles will help create, grow and attract businesses.

By Lottie Hood
A broadband engineer working on full fibre pole.
A project ensuring improved connectivity to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been completed.

The completion of a major project bringing fibre connectivity to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been hailed as a “big milestone”.

Approved in 2018, the Full Fibre project was put in place to connect more than 190 corporate sites to faster gigabit fibre technology.

It is hoped the completion of the network stretching 171 miles will help create, grow and attract businesses.

It also aims to enhance public services for residents.

The £11.5 million project links six major north-east sites. These include Aberdeen, Westhill, Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie and Ellon.

Councillors in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen have welcomed the “big milestone” and believe it will help make the north-east a more attractive place to live and work.

Opens up north-east for significant improvement

Chairwoman of the City Region Deal joint committee, Anne Stirling, said delivering connectivity to residents has always been a fundamental aim.

The councillor for Turiff and District said: “To see such a significant project as this being formally closed is a big milestone. Of course, we recognise that this is not the end.

“We continue to work with governments on the R100 project, the forthcoming Project Gigabit and we have a range of digital projects in the pipeline.

Councillor Anne Stirling
Councillor Anne Stirling. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

“That sits alongside the work that both local authorities are doing in their own right to get communities online.

“Improving connectivity across the Aberdeen City Region Deal area is something we know people need, and it is something we are working hard to deliver.”

Connecting 193 public sector buildings, the network is also set to benefit residents.

The network is within reach of 44,000 homes and 1,700 business premises.

UK Government minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, said the completion of the project also assists with the levelling up of Aberdeen and supports industry growth.

Vice-chairman Ian Yuill added: “Our deal is all about transformational investment. Spending in order to encourage others to also invest in the Deal area, irrespective of council boundaries.

“This fibre project is a perfect example of somewhere where we have invested in the infrastructure which will open the region up for significant improvement and speeds.

“Despite us seeing the project closure report, I am hopeful that this is the start of something significant not the end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]