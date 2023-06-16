Teen star Ryan Duncan aims to be ‘flying’ for Aberdeen’s pre-season after Scotland U21 training camp in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen star Ryan Duncan aims to be ‘flying’ for Aberdeen’s pre-season after Scotland U21 training camp in Spain

The winger is sweating it out in 30-degree heat with the Scotland U21s at a week-long training camp alongside Pittodrie team-mate Connor Barron.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan battles for the ball with Hibs' Josh Campbell. Image: SNS.
Teenage winger Ryan Duncan aims to go into Aberdeen’s pre-season training “flying” after international duty.

The 19-year-old is currently at a week-long training camp in Murcia, Spain with the ScotlandUnder-21s.

While his Aberdeen teem-mates are enjoying a well-earned break, Duncan has been grafting in the searing Spanish heat – with the mercury hitting 30 degrees-plus.

Duncan featured as a 60th minute substitute in  0-0 friendly draw with Norway in Benidorm on Thursday.

Despite a 5pm kick-off, the temperature was still 28 degrees during the match.

Scotland will play the second of two friendly matches against Norway on Sunday.

The Spanish camp is a key component of the U21s’ preparations for the start of their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, which begins in September.

Duncan also hopes a week training with the young Scots in the Spanish heat will help him begin the season with a bang at Aberdeen.

The Dons have secured European group stage qualification with guaranteed Continental action until mid-December.

Duncan reckons the Spanish training camp will have him ready for the challenge of balancing the European adventure with domestic action.

He said: “Being away with Scotland in Spain will help me a lot.

“As well as the training camp, we have two friendlies so that will keep me fit.

“The group stages in Europe is fantastic for the club and will be great to play in as well.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan celebrates making it 4-1 against Partick Thistle in the League Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

“If we could get into the Europa League group stages that would be brilliant.

“After being away with Scotland, hopefully I can come back flying in pre-season with Aberdeen.”

Kilmarnock’s Liam Donnelly (R) and Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS.

Connor Barron also training in Spain

Scot Gemmill’s Scotland U21 side have been in Spain since Monday.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is also at the overseas training camp.

Barron started the goalless draw with Norway and was substituted on the hour mark.

Selection for the Scotland U21 squad is a reward for Duncan after a breakthrough season in the Aberdeen first team.

Duncan made 30 appearances for the Dons, nine of them starts, and netted twice.

He played in the No.10 position under manager Barry Robson in the latter stages of the season.

Duncan can also operate on the right wing or midfield.

The teen says has no preferences on a position – as long as he gets game time.

Duncan said: “I’m happy to play anywhere really.

“In a front three or front four.

“I usually play on the right-wing, but recently played in the number 10, attacking midfield role a bit more.

“I really enjoyed playing in the attacking midfield role because there are both sides to the game – you also have to track back and defend.

“However, I also got to play up with Duk and Bojan (Miovski) and get chances in good areas.”

Duk celebrates with Ryan Duncan after the Cape Verde international striker scored against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Rise from Academy to first team star

Rising star Duncan has been with the Aberdeen youth academy since the age of nine.

Raised in Keig, near Alford, Duncan made his first team debut in November 2020 against Rangers at Ibrox.

The winger-midfielder had a loan spell at Peterhead during the 2021-22 season.

Duncan suffered an early set-back during the loan spell at Balmoor when injuring his hip flexor in his first training session, and that injury ruled the young Don out until December 2021.

When he returned to action, Duncan was a key player for Peterhead for the rest of the season.

Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
He returned to Pittodrie last summer and became a regular in the first team squad.

Duncan scored his first senior goal when netting in the 5-0 defeat of Livingston in August 2022.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan and James Penrice of Livingston in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The teen reckons that loan spell at Peterhead was vital to his development to the level where he is now set to star in Europe with the Dons.

Duncan said: “I really enjoyed it at Peterhead.

“However, in my first session for them I got injured and couldn’t play for a couple of months.

“I played from January onwards and it was the best thing for me as I had outgrown 18s football.

“I needed to be tested more and in League One there are some very good players.

“There are some players who are a bit older now but played at a top level.

“It was the best thing for me and I think it built me up a bit as well.

“It is a lot more physical and is a hard league to play in – especially if you are not winning as many games as you would like.”

More from Press and Journal

