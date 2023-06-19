Popular Aberdeen burger van to be sold as hunt for new owner begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Aberdeen burger van to be sold as hunt for new owner begins

By Lottie Hood
The burger van on Hareness Road is up for sale.
The burger van on Hareness Road is up for sale. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

A popular Aberdeen burger van owner who has raised £40,000 for local causes has revealed he is selling up.

The Yilmaz Snack Bar on Harness Road, operated by Yilmaz Huseyin, is being put up for sale.

Popular with students and customers “far and wide”, the business has been running for the last seven years in Altens Industrial Estate.

But Mr Huseyin has today announced the van, the pitch, its CCTV and electricity is being sold.

A photo of the van with customers outside.
The van on Hareness Road is popular with Altens college students. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

Hopes new owners will continue legacy

While the businessman said it was “sad news”, he also said it was an “exciting opportunity” for someone else to take on the mantle.

The catering van and team have gained a reputation for their good grub and also for their charity work in the community over the years.

In the past Mr Huseyin and his team have given out free food to help raise money for Aberdeen teen Jack Dow and his sight-saving surgery and also raised funds to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. 

When asked about what drove these actions, the 32-year-old said: “It’s kindness, what comes around goes around.

Yilmaz Huseyin with Jack Dow and his family.
Jack Dow and his family visited Yilmaz Huseyin and his team to say thank you after they raised funds for his treatment. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

“I love to work with people, help people especially with kids because they are the future. If anyone needed help they came to us, we always help.”

When speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Huseyin said he hoped the new owner would also carry on raising money for good causes.

“From 2016 until now we’ve raised almost £40k for charities,” he said.

“Whoever buys my burger van, I hope they continue my own recipe and my own charity stuff helping and working with the community.”

‘It won’t be the last you will hear of us’

Saying it was time for a “new adventure”, he thanked his wife and co-owner of the business, Debbie Yilmaz, for “always being there” and every one of their customers.

In a statement on Facebook, he added: “This has been the best journey and we have had the most amazing customers that have put smiles on our faces since 2016 and some of them have become true friends.

Yilmaz Huseyin and his Aberdeen-based food van.
Yilmaz Huseyin and his Aberdeen-based food van. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin

“We are a busy van which is situated in Altens Industrial Estate which comes with customers from far and wide and is very popular with the students from Altens college.

“The van will be sold along with 24-hour electricity as we have a mains box connected to our van… all our CCTV will be included with the sale also.

“This is an amazing opportunity for someone with experience in this industry or even starting out.

“We are nervous and sad to do this but we have new things ahead and it won’t be the last you will hear of us and we are always always here if anyone needs us as always that will never change.”

Until a buyer is found, he added it was “business as usual”.

‘Good luck in your new adventure’

Customers were quick to wish Mr Huseyin and his team good luck while expressing their sadness at the news.

Sandra Wilson commented saying: “Sad to hear you are giving up the van. But good luck with your new venture. If anyone can make things work it’s you guys.”

Several customers commented on the team’s efforts to raise money for good causes.

Another customer Isobel Murray, stated: “All the best for the future. You are an amazing family and Aberdeen are proud of you.

“You deserve a community award having gone above and beyond to help and support others not only in Scotland but not forgetting your roots. Good luck.”

Commenting on the charity work carried out, Tracey Smith, stated: “This is really sad news. Your food is amazing and always really great with customers and all the charity work you do. You will be missed, good luck in your new adventure.”

