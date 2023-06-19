Popular Aberdeen burger van to be sold as hunt for new owner begins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Aberdeen burger van owner who has raised £40,000 for local causes has revealed he is selling up.

The Yilmaz Snack Bar on Harness Road, operated by Yilmaz Huseyin, is being put up for sale.

Popular with students and customers “far and wide”, the business has been running for the last seven years in Altens Industrial Estate.

But Mr Huseyin has today announced the van, the pitch, its CCTV and electricity is being sold.

Hopes new owners will continue legacy

While the businessman said it was “sad news”, he also said it was an “exciting opportunity” for someone else to take on the mantle.

The catering van and team have gained a reputation for their good grub and also for their charity work in the community over the years.

In the past Mr Huseyin and his team have given out free food to help raise money for Aberdeen teen Jack Dow and his sight-saving surgery and also raised funds to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

When asked about what drove these actions, the 32-year-old said: “It’s kindness, what comes around goes around.

“I love to work with people, help people especially with kids because they are the future. If anyone needed help they came to us, we always help.”

When speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Huseyin said he hoped the new owner would also carry on raising money for good causes.

“From 2016 until now we’ve raised almost £40k for charities,” he said.

“Whoever buys my burger van, I hope they continue my own recipe and my own charity stuff helping and working with the community.”

‘It won’t be the last you will hear of us’

Saying it was time for a “new adventure”, he thanked his wife and co-owner of the business, Debbie Yilmaz, for “always being there” and every one of their customers.

In a statement on Facebook, he added: “This has been the best journey and we have had the most amazing customers that have put smiles on our faces since 2016 and some of them have become true friends.

“We are a busy van which is situated in Altens Industrial Estate which comes with customers from far and wide and is very popular with the students from Altens college.

“The van will be sold along with 24-hour electricity as we have a mains box connected to our van… all our CCTV will be included with the sale also.

“This is an amazing opportunity for someone with experience in this industry or even starting out.

“We are nervous and sad to do this but we have new things ahead and it won’t be the last you will hear of us and we are always always here if anyone needs us as always that will never change.”

Until a buyer is found, he added it was “business as usual”.

‘Good luck in your new adventure’

Customers were quick to wish Mr Huseyin and his team good luck while expressing their sadness at the news.

Sandra Wilson commented saying: “Sad to hear you are giving up the van. But good luck with your new venture. If anyone can make things work it’s you guys.”

Several customers commented on the team’s efforts to raise money for good causes.

Another customer Isobel Murray, stated: “All the best for the future. You are an amazing family and Aberdeen are proud of you.

“You deserve a community award having gone above and beyond to help and support others not only in Scotland but not forgetting your roots. Good luck.”

Commenting on the charity work carried out, Tracey Smith, stated: “This is really sad news. Your food is amazing and always really great with customers and all the charity work you do. You will be missed, good luck in your new adventure.”