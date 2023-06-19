Second time lucky for Cove Rangers as Mouhamed Niang becomes signing number six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers FC

Second time lucky for Cove Rangers as Mouhamed Niang becomes signing number six

Midfielder known as Sena joins League One side on a two-year deal from Hartlepool United.

By Paul Third
New Cove Rangers signing Mouhamed 'Sena' Niang. Image: Cove Rangers FC.
New Cove Rangers signing Mouhamed 'Sena' Niang. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

Cove Rangers have made their sixth signing of the close season after midfielder Mouhamed Niang joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, known as “Sena” has history of Scottish football after playing for Partick Thistle, Montrose and Alloa Athletic.

The player’s move to Balmoral Stadium means he will again link-up with manager Paul Hartley, after the pair worked together at Hartlepool United last season.

Cove boss Hartley is delighted to get Sena on board at the second attempt.

He told the Cove website: “He’s competitive, he can operate in a couple of different positions, can fill in at the back if we need him there, but primarily he’ll be used at the heart of the team.

“He’s an aggressive player, which I like, and he also keeps it simple. He knows how to play the position.

“I know him pretty well. Obviously I took him to Hartlepool last year, and we did try to bring him in during the January transfer window, but we just couldn’t make it happen then.

“I’m delighted to get him on board.

“He’s a good team-mate, the rest of the boys will enjoy having him here, and he’s a good sort, a great lad, which is important in the dressing room.

“I think he can make a big contribution for us.”

Sena targets Championship return with Cove

Sena believes his experience of winning promotion to the Championship with Partick in 2020 will stand him in good stead as he returns to League One with his new club.

The midfielder said: “I’m really happy to have signed for Cove Rangers. We had been talking for a few weeks, so it’s good to get everything completed.

“I’ve played against Cove a number of times, and I’ve always thought it looked like a good club from the outside, so it’s great to be here.

“I know the manager, he signed me before, and to be honest that played a big part in my decision to come here; I’m really looking forward to working with him again.

“Given my past experience with Montrose, Partick Thistle and Alloa Athletic, I understand the division, I’ve picked up good experience in League One, and I believe I can do well for the club.

“I’ll work hard to make sure that happens.”

Midfielder hoping for fresh start after brief spell in England

Sena is relishing the chance to make a fresh start following a difficult spell in England, and insists the side’s aim has to be securing a return to the Championship.

He said: “Personally, I just want to play as many games as I can. I had some injuries last season, but I hope that’s all behind me, and I’m ready to play my part.

“As a club, the ambition has to be to go straight back up.

“It’s a tough league, I know that, but I think the manager is building something special here, it’s a really exciting time, and we have to aim to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.”

