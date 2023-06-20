‘Unpleasant and undignified experience’: Patients at Aberdeen care home left with untreated wounds and unable to speak due to dehydration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unpleasant and undignified experience’: Patients at Aberdeen care home left with untreated wounds and unable to speak due to dehydration

Persley Castle care home in Bucksburn, which caters for 38 people, was graded as "weak" in every criteria following a surprise inspection by the the Care Inspectorate.

By Denny Andonova
Persley Castle
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen care home has been slammed for repeatedly neglecting residents, leaving them dehydrated, injured and unable to speak.

Inspectors described the residents’ experience as “unpleasant and undignified” after visiting the Persley Castle care home in Bucksburn without prior warning in May.

The Renaissance Care facility, which caters for 38 people, was graded as “weak” in every criteria, with the Care Inspectorate highlighting several areas of serious concern.

It comes just three months after bosses were told they must improve the home’s conditions and care more for the residents’ wellbeing.

However, inspectors found that none of the requirements set out in March have been met, and there were now further issues that urgently need to be addressed.

Number of issues have ‘detrimental effect’ on people’s quality of life

The watchdog identified significant risks to people’s health and wellbeing, and pointed out their “oral health, dignity and comfort were compromised”.

A few residents with mobility issues had dry lips and struggled to speak after they were not given enough water, while others were found with “long, dirty fingernails”.

During the inspection, the team discovered several people had fallen a number of times and suffered “significant injuries”.

Image: Shutterstock.

Residents also had wounds, which were not treated appropriately and had not healed.

In light of the findings, inspectors said the home “did not have an accurate overview of people’s wounds” and their treatment plans were “confusing and inconsistent”.

They added in the report: “We were concerned that when people experienced pain, this was not recognised or appropriately addressed. This had a significant, detrimental impact on people’s quality of life.

“The care home did not have a proactive and effective approach to falls prevention and management. Several people had experienced several falls within the home which resulted in significant injuries.

Image: Care Inspectorate.

“We were not confident that a thorough review was carried out after every fall to identify how to reduce the risk of the person falling again or to reduce the risk of injury.”

‘Significant risks to people’s health and wellbeing’

The watchdog praised the “kind, caring interactions between people and the staff team”, however, said little effort was made to offer residents meaningful activities.

This left many feeling isolated and bored in their rooms.

Inspectors also expressed concern about the lack of oral care within the home, stressing the residents’ “oral health, dignity and comfort were compromised”.

People were prescribed topical creams to help maintain healthy skin, but they found some of the medication was out-of-date which meant it may not be effective anymore.

A photo of people in a care home.
Image: Shutterstock.

Communal areas within the home were found clean, tidy, and free from clutter, but residents’ individual rooms were not to the same standards.

The report continued: “We identified significant risks to people’s health and wellbeing. The risks related to falls, stress and distress, continence, hydration, pain management and wound care.

“We checked and found a number of odorous mattresses that were contaminated with bodily fluids. This was an unpleasant and undignified experience for people and it was also an infection risk.”

Persley Castle ordered to improve

Bosses of Persley Castle care home have now been ordered to carry out urgent improvements by July 7 and provide better personal care to all of the residents.

The requirements outlined by the Care Inspectorate include:

  • They must ensure that at all times people living in the care home are supported to drink well in accordance with their health care needs and preferences.
  • They must ensure that people are supported with their oral care needs.
  • In order to ensure people do not feel bored or isolated, the management team should engage with people and ascertain their preferences and choice on how they would like to spend their day.
  • The provider must ensure that staff access training appropriate to their role and apply their training into practice to promote the safety and wellbeing of people supported.
Persley Castle. Image: Andrew Duke.

A spokeswoman for Renaissance Care said: “We are aware of the issues highlighted within Persley Castle’s Care Inspectorate report and are working hard to correct them.

“An internal investigation was launched following the recent inspection as the level of care and wellbeing found does not reflect the high standards held by Renaissance Care.

“We are currently working with our care partners to ensure the ongoing support for the home. Senior management are providing onsite support and training for staff and we are confident of delivering improvements before the next inspection.”

