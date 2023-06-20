Tourist driver’s foot ‘slipped off’ brake onto accelerator – causing lorry to overturn on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourist driver’s foot ‘slipped off’ brake onto accelerator – causing lorry to overturn on A9

Dutch national Vincentius Arentz, 53, was fined and banned from driving by a sheriff who told him: "I am sorry your holiday took a turn for the worse but I am glad that no-one was killed".

By David Love
Lorry overturned in A9 crash near Aviemore
A DAF lorry and Vauxhall Mokka car collided on the A9 at the Granish junction near Aviemore on Monday evening. Image: Jasperimage

A Dutch tourist’s foot “slipped off” his brake onto the accelerator, thrusting his car into an oncoming lorry that overturned on the A9.

Vincentius Arentz, 53, from Lengel in the Netherlands, caused the two-vehicle crash at the Granish junction near Aviemore, around 6.10pm on Monday June 19.

The DAF lorry, which was driven by a 46-year-old, spun around before falling on its side – causing the road to be closed for more than 10 hours.

Arentz tried to help the injured lorry driver, who was later taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance, while the holidaymaker was treated at the scene.

A9 lorry crash resulted in ‘serious leg injury and broken ribs’

Fiscal depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court: “His were not life-threatening injuries but he has a serious leg injury and broken ribs”.

Arentz was charged by the police and on Tuesday, at Inverness Sheriff Court, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving of a Vauxhall Mokka.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the A9 at Aviemore
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the A9, north of Aviemore, on Monday evening. Image: Jasperimage

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Arentz £1,675 and banned from driving for two years.

She told him: “I am sorry your holiday took a turn for the worse but I am glad that no one was killed”.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell, who represented the Dutch tourist, explained: “He saw the vehicle and it is accepted that his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator.

“His two daughters were with him in the car and they will now need to do the driving.”

The affected section of the carriageway, which was shut after the collision, re-opened around 4.30am on Tuesday June 20.

