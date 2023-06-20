Tourist driver’s foot ‘slipped off’ brake onto accelerator – causing lorry to overturn on A9

A Dutch tourist’s foot “slipped off” his brake onto the accelerator, thrusting his car into an oncoming lorry that overturned on the A9.

Vincentius Arentz, 53, from Lengel in the Netherlands, caused the two-vehicle crash at the Granish junction near Aviemore, around 6.10pm on Monday June 19.

The DAF lorry, which was driven by a 46-year-old, spun around before falling on its side – causing the road to be closed for more than 10 hours.

Arentz tried to help the injured lorry driver, who was later taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance, while the holidaymaker was treated at the scene.

A9 lorry crash resulted in ‘serious leg injury and broken ribs’

Fiscal depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court: “His were not life-threatening injuries but he has a serious leg injury and broken ribs”.

Arentz was charged by the police and on Tuesday, at Inverness Sheriff Court, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving of a Vauxhall Mokka.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Arentz £1,675 and banned from driving for two years.

She told him: “I am sorry your holiday took a turn for the worse but I am glad that no one was killed”.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell, who represented the Dutch tourist, explained: “He saw the vehicle and it is accepted that his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator.

“His two daughters were with him in the car and they will now need to do the driving.”

The affected section of the carriageway, which was shut after the collision, re-opened around 4.30am on Tuesday June 20.

