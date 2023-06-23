Aberdeen Korean Kickbox and Grapple claim first national martial arts titles since inception

Aberdeen Korean Kickbox and Grapple (AKKG) have claimed their first national martial arts titles since the group’s official inception in 2020.

The martial arts group was established by experienced professional Danny Collins in 2011, but became an official group during the Covid-19 pandemic in August 2020.

Since 2020, AKKG has experienced rapid growth and the Oldmeldrum-based group deliver classes across the north-east – including Newmachar, Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Gourdon – to more than 200 students.

Student-turned instructor Lewis Ironside and teenager Watson Clark have impressed on the competitive stage by winning four Scottish low kick and K1 titles between them.

AKKG head coach Collins said: “After amassing more than 20 years of experience and two black belts in Korean stand up martial arts, the time was right for me to pursue my own vision and deciding to run my own group full-time has enabled me to do that.

“In spite of the challenges of the pandemic, our growth journey so far has been amazing, and we have some incredible talent among our students, indeed both our title holders are keen to turn professional showing their passion and commitment to what we do.”