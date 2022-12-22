Former public toilets to be demolished to make way for Strichen Town House extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former public toilet block in Strichen will be demolished to make way for a new £500,000 extension to the village’s historic Town House.

Proposals for upgrade work to the category A-listed building were first revealed back in 2018.

But the community-led charity behind the proposals – Strichen Community Park Group – said the vacant public toilets to the front would need to be removed before construction could begin.

Toilet block has been closed since 2016

The group formed a new charity, Strichen Town House Trust, in 2019 to oversee the running of the 200-year-old High Street building.

Its members lodged a bid to take over the toilet block from Aberdeenshire Council through a community asset transfer.

The toilets were closed for good by the local authority six years ago following a review of its public facilities.

Trust members first indicated an interest to buy the toilet block back in May 2019 before submitting its formal request in September.

Council officers had recommended councillors approve the transfer request as they said it would provide positive benefits to the community.

Members of the Buchan area committee met recently to consider the transfer request and agreed to approve it.

The Strichen Town House Trust will pay the council just £1 for the former toilets.

Extension could cost around £500,000

Trust members are currently working on a plan to restore the Town House and turn it into a multi-use community facility.

The transfer of the “eyesore” toilets marks an “early but enabling” stage of the project.

But the foundations of the new facility cannot be put in place until the redundant toilet block is demolished.

The glass extension will create an accessible public entrance to the village facility, giving visitors access to both floors.

Back in 2018 Strichen Community Park Group director Robert Chapman estimated the extension could cost around £500,000.

Strichen Town House could host events, classes and parties

Trust members are hoping to turn the building into a meeting place, cinema venue and centre for displaying and promoting the area’s heritage to locals and visitors.

Meanwhile, the venue could also be used to host music events, exercise classes and parties.

The charity has even revealed its hopes to bring the village library to the building.

New public toilets are also included in the plan.

Trust members say the lack of public toilets in the village has caused “much frustration and discomfort” for residents and believe the new facilities will address this.