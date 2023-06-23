Ex-Ross County stars Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson secures moves to English and Scottish clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ex-Ross County stars Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson secures moves to English and Scottish clubs

Defensive duo join Port Vale and Raith Rovers respectively just weeks after helping keep the Staggies in the Premiership

By Paul Chalk
Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic last season. Image: SNS
Alex Iacovitti celebrates scoring for Ross County against Celtic last season. Image: SNS

Former Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti has secured a summer switch to English League One side Port Vale.

The powerful centre half was a consistent performer for the Staggies over the past three years, following his move from Oldhan, with 116 games and 12 goals to his name for the Premiership outfit.

Earlier this month, the popular player confirmed his departure from the Global Energy Stadium, as he praised County as a club and its supporters.

The 25-year-old, whose career kicked off at Nottingham Forest, has agreed a two-year deal with the Valiants from July 1, subject to EFL, FA and SPFL approval.

Instant attraction for Alex Iacovitti

Iacovitti explained why he opted to make the move to the ambitious club which finished 18th in English football’s third-tier last term.

He said: “I am really excited to get going, I can’t wait to meet all of the lads.

“When I spoke to the gaffer (Andy Crosby) and director of football (Dave Flitcroft) about where the club wants to go and where they’re heading, as well as the standards of the club and everything that is already in place here, it makes you want to be a part of it.

“I’ve spoken to other clubs, but when I came to visit Vale Park, I had a walk around the stadium and I just instantly got that feeling, that buzz, and I knew instantly that this is the place for me.”

‘Fearless and loves to defend’ – boss

Port Vale manager Crosby spoke of the player’s qualities.

He said: “I’m delighted that Alex is joining us at Vale Park, which will see us add a player with strength and physical presence to our defensive unit.

“Alex is fearless and loves to defend. Also, he is a major threat in attacking set-play situations and has the ability to score goals.

“He has the drive and determination we want to see in our players and he will be a great addition on and off the pitch.”

Port Vale won the race for defender

Flitcroft underlined that he felt the transfer was a perfect match from day one.

He said: “I am really pleased that we have secured Alex’s services for at least the next two seasons.

“Alex is a passionate, dedicated player and deservedly attracted interest from a number of clubs at this level, which speaks of the quality that he possesses on the field, but ever since his first visit to the club, he knew that Vale Park was the place that he wanted to be and he has the drive and quality to grow with the club as we take the next steps in our journey.

“Equally, Alex is also a fantastic person off the field, and he possesses the leadership attributes that we demand to be part of what we’re building at the club.

“Alex loves defending and also loves being a threat in the opposition’s box from set pieces. We lacked size throughout or back line last season and he offers that added presence to the squad.”

Raith Rovers land Keith Watson

Meanwhile, former Ross County captain Keith Watson has joined Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old former Dundee United, Hibs and St Mirren defender left the Dingwall side at the end of the season once his contract expired after five years in the Highlands.

Rovers manager Ian Murray confirmed they had been tracking Watson for some time as they look to have a real go at promotion next term.

He said: “We were looking for that bit of experience and I know Keith from his time playing at St Mirren with me.

“He’s had a good career in the SPFL Premiership with Dundee Utd, Hibs and Ross County.

“We identified Keith a number of months ago as a potential signing, and he’ll bring solid centre half experience to Stark’s Park”

