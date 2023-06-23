BP petrol station in Aberdeen cordoned off following robbery

An Aberdeen petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery.

Police were called to the BP garage on King Street at about 4.10pm today.

Residents reported multiple police cars and vans at the scene of the incident, with officers guarding the premises.

The petrol station was sealed off with police tape while police investigated the scene and carried out inquiries.

One eye-witness reported officers appeared to be dusting the entrance doors of the petrol station for prints.

There is currently no information whether anybody has been injured.

The petrol station has been closed for trading and officers remain at the scene. King Street, however, remains open and traffic is running as usual.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.10pm on Friday, June 23, we were called to a report of a robbery in the King Street area of Aberdeen.

“Officers are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”