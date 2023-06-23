Tributes pour in for Inverness darts ‘legend’ Jim MacNeil

Inverness darts “legend” Jim MacNeil, who devoted most of his life to promoting the sport in the north, has died.

The darts community in the Highlands and Islands has been rocked by the death of Mr MacNeil, who was a “great friend” to many and an “ambassador of the game”.

Known for his incredible skills and consistency, Mr MacNeil played a vital role in putting the sport at the forefront in the north and beyond.

He was the secretary of the Inverness Winter Darts League and of the directors of the Scottish Darts Association.

His career as a player took him all across the country where he competed until several years ago when he decided to step back and take on a more passive role in darts.

However, he remained an avid supported and promoter of the game and used his knowledge to support fellow players and organise tournaments.

Mr MacNeil died on Thursday.

The Western Isles Darts organisation led the tributes online, saying they were saddened to hear of the passing of a “true legend”.

They wrote: “Jim was instrumental in keeping darts running for several decades – from leagues to Portland opens, to counties and everything in between.

“Everyone knew Jim and appreciated what he has done not only for darts but for the heart felt detailed messages posted when a darts player passes. RIP Biggles.”

Moray Darts Association also expressed their condolences to Mr MacNeil’s family and said he will be “sadly missed by all in the dart community”.

Jim MacNeil had ‘colossal’ influence on darts in the Higlands

Dozens of friends and fans of the sports also shared tributes to the man, whose impact on the sport in the Highlands and Islands was “colossal”.

Jim Newlands posted: “RIP, Jim. Heartbreaking loss to his lovely family, many, many friends and Scottish darts in general.”

Michael Smyth wrote: “Jim was a good man and particularly for darts in the Highlands, his influence was colossal and will never be forgotten. Condolences to all.”

Stuart Paul said on social media: “On behalf of Shetland Darts Association, we would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Jim.

“The darting community has lost a great friend and ambassador of the game.”

Innes Bar posted: “It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we make this post, Jim MacNeil will always be a legend in the darts community.

“He did so much to promote and keep Inverness and Highland Darts running so well for all these years.

“Our thoughts and love go out to Tia, Rebecca and Debra at this the saddest of times.”