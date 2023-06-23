Tributes pour in for Inverness darts ‘legend’ Jim MacNeil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Tributes pour in for Inverness darts ‘legend’ Jim MacNeil

Jim MacNeil has been described as a "great friend" to many and an "ambassador of the game".

By Denny Andonova
Jim MacNeil with a darts feather.
Inverness darts 'legend' Jim MacNeil died on Thursday. Image: Western Isles Darts.

Inverness darts “legend” Jim MacNeil, who devoted most of his life to promoting the sport in the north, has died.

The darts community in the Highlands and Islands has been rocked by the death of Mr MacNeil, who was a “great friend” to many and an “ambassador of the game”.

Known for his incredible skills and consistency, Mr MacNeil played a vital role in putting the sport at the forefront in the north and beyond.

He was the secretary of the Inverness Winter Darts League and of the directors of the Scottish Darts Association.

His career as a player took him all across the country where he competed until several years ago when he decided to step back and take on a more passive role in darts.

However, he remained an avid supported and promoter of the game and used his knowledge to support fellow players and organise tournaments.

Mr MacNeil died on Thursday.

The Western Isles Darts organisation led the tributes online, saying they were saddened to hear of the passing of a “true legend”.

They wrote: “Jim was instrumental in keeping darts running for several decades – from leagues to Portland opens, to counties and everything in between.

“Everyone knew Jim and appreciated what he has done not only for darts but for the heart felt detailed messages posted when a darts player passes. RIP Biggles.”

Moray Darts Association also expressed their condolences to Mr MacNeil’s family and said he will be “sadly missed by all in the dart community”.

Jim MacNeil had ‘colossal’ influence on darts in the Higlands

Dozens of friends and fans of the sports also shared tributes to the man, whose impact on the sport in the Highlands and Islands was “colossal”.

Jim Newlands posted: “RIP, Jim. Heartbreaking loss to his lovely family, many, many friends and Scottish darts in general.”

Michael Smyth wrote: “Jim was a good man and particularly for darts in the Highlands, his influence was colossal and will never be forgotten. Condolences to all.”

Stuart Paul said on social media: “On behalf of Shetland Darts Association, we would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Jim.

“The darting community has lost a great friend and ambassador of the game.”

Innes Bar posted: “It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we make this post, Jim MacNeil will always be a legend in the darts community.

“He did so much to promote and keep Inverness and Highland Darts running so well for all these years.

“Our thoughts and love go out to Tia, Rebecca and Debra at this the saddest of times.”

