Peterhead lifeboat called to help sailing vessel back to shore following mechanical failure

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out to rescue a sailing vessel which suffered a suspected mechanical failure.

The crew were alerted to reports of a stranded vessel at 6.50pm on Sunday evening, around five nautical miles south of Peterhead.

The lifeboat launched from Peterhead and made quick speed arriving at the drifting vessel around 7.10pm.

It understood to have suffered a mechanical failure.

After checking on the two occupants of the sailing boat, the RNLI crew hooked it up to the lifeboat and began towing it back to Peterhead Harbour.

Both vessels eventually made it safely back to the shore.