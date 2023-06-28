A90 at St Fergus reopens after man killed in two-vehicle crash

The A90 at St Fergus near Peterhead has reopened after a two-vehicle clash resulted in a 77-year-old man being killed.

The incident between a Kia Ceed car – which the man was driving – and a Citroen Relay van happened at about 3.15pm yesterday afternoon one-mile to the south of the village.

A 60-year-old woman who was driving the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with the road reopening just before 2am this morning.

It resulted in the road being closed in both directions between the north junction at Scotstown Beach and Rora, as well as the south junction towards Inverugie and Rora.

Two fire appliances – from Fraserburgh and Peterhead – attended the incident, before leaving the scene at 4.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.15pm on Wednesday June 28, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 south of St Fergus.”

Police have appealed for people with information to come forward.