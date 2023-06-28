A90 at St Fergus reopens after man killed in two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 at St Fergus reopens after man killed in two-vehicle crash

A 77-year-old man died in the incident.

By Chris Cromar
A police car and other cars on the road.
A police car at the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The A90 at St Fergus near Peterhead has reopened after a two-vehicle clash resulted in a 77-year-old man being killed.

The incident between a Kia Ceed car – which the man was driving – and a Citroen Relay van happened at about 3.15pm yesterday afternoon one-mile to the south of the village.

A 60-year-old woman who was driving the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with the road reopening just before 2am this morning.

It resulted in the road being closed in both directions between the north junction at Scotstown Beach and Rora, as well as the south junction towards Inverugie and Rora.

A police officer standing on the road diverting traffic.
A police officer diverting traffic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Two fire appliances – from Fraserburgh and Peterhead – attended the incident, before leaving the scene at 4.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.15pm on Wednesday June 28, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 south of St Fergus.”

A police officer and a van.
Police at the scene yesterday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Police have appealed for people with information to come forward.

More from Press and Journal

CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
coastguard helicopter
Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as 'false alarm'
The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly-expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna